If the first time through the order was the only stat that mattered, then Cade Povich on Wednesday looked like an ace. He struck out five guys his first time through, facing only one batter above the minimum in the first three innings.

But then came the second and third times through the order, and that’s when trouble struck. He allowed two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth, and the St. Louis Cardinals were on their way to a 6-4 victory and a series win.

In his second major league season, Povich has shown improvements. He’s striking out more — 9.35 per nine innings as opposed to 7.79 in his 16 starts in 2024 — but his ERA is 5.29 ERA and the Orioles have lost his last four starts.

And it’s not unusual for a young starter to struggle when facing a lineup the second and third times through — the opposing team starts to figure you out, and it’s up to the starter to find new ways to keep them off balance.

If this were a team throwing in the towel, it would make sense to continue giving Povich chances, especially if it feels he’s part of their future. But, if the Orioles are still trying this season, then it might be time to consider sending Povich down to Tripe-A to fine-tune and giving Trevor Rogers, who pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings on Saturday, another opportunity.

And perhaps Povich’s performance on Wednesday wouldn’t have been as important to the game had the bullpen, playing its seventh game in six days, not been as taxed, something that concerned interim manager Tony Mansolino heading into the game.

They were able to stretch two innings out of Matt Bowman, who had his contract selected to be a fresh arm after being designated for assignment this month. He allowed one run.

The offense, even with Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman returning after they were banged up the past few days, had its chance too to support the starter but did not do so.

The Orioles got out to a hot start, small ball putting them up 3-0 in the second thanks to a bunt from Mullins, an RBI groundout from Maverick Handley and a double from Jackson Holliday. They added their other run in the fourth, Mullins scoring on a line drive from Dylan Carlson.

But the story of the night was the opportunities missed. The Orioles were only 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position, wasting chances early and late, including getting two runners on in the ninth with the go-ahead run at the plate, only for Ryan O’Hearn to ground out on the first pitch to end the game.

Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson combined to go 0-for-10.

Playing through the rain Wednesday allowed them to salvage a Thursday off day, a chance to reset before beginning the weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. With a 19-36 record and the calendar soon turning to June, the Orioles are running out of time to turn things around.