ST. LOUIS — The Orioles and Cardinals will have to wait a little bit longer to see how Tuesday’s game turns out.

The game was suspended midway through the sixth inning due to severe storms and a tornado warning in the area. It will be finished on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A time for the series finale, originally scheduled for 1:15, has not been announced.

At the time of the suspension, the Orioles and Cardinals were tied 1-1.

Kyle Bradish started the game for Baltimore, pitching five innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out six. He was running out for the bottom of the sixth when the grounds crew came out to put the tarp on the field.

Offensively, the Orioles struggled for the second night in a row to put the ball into play, getting just two hits against Cardinals’ starter Lance Lynn. The Orioles scored their lone run in the fifth, after Kyle Stowers turned an error into two bases and Jorge Mateo hit a double to bring him in.

John Means is scheduled to take the mound in the series finale against former Orioles starter Kyle Gibson. The Orioles will likely have to go to the bullpen for the suspended game, but Cole Irvin should be available to give them length if needed.