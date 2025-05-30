The latest injury blow to strike the Orioles comes at the expense of outfielder Cedric Mullins, who landed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Friday.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, which means the earliest he can be activated is June 8.

Mullins has been in and out of the lineup lately, and interim manager Tony Mansolino said it was in an effort to keep him “fresh.” Mansolino said the recent spate of day games and doubleheaders banged up Mullins.

“It beat him up,” Mansolino said this week. “In the past, as he’s gotten worn down in previous seasons, it hasn’t gone well for him, so we’re just trying to protect against that.”

The hamstring strain designation is more worrisome than average wear and tear because Mullins has a history of lower-body injuries. They were especially pervasive in 2023.

That season, Mullins spent two stints on the injured list due to groin and quad strains. Last year, Mullins left a game with left quad tightness but avoided an injured list placement.

Mullins plays a pivotal role for Baltimore, even if his offensive numbers are streaky. His work in center field is vital, and with Colton Cowser (fractured thumb), Tyler O’Neill (shoulder impingement) and Ramón Laureano (ankle sprain) also injured, there are few options to patrol center field. That has led to infielder Jorge Mateo taking that role, and it hasn’t always gone well.

To replace Mullins, the the Orioles re-signed utility man Cooper Hummel to a major league deal. Baltimore signed Hummel on Sunday, designated him for assignment on Monday and have now brought him back to end a whiplash of a week.

Hummel said he knew Monday’s move was “administrative.” He added that he “knew there was a role here, and it worked out well.” Hummel opted out of a deal with the Yankees this month to pursue a major league opportunity. He hit .258 in Triple-A this year, and he can play multiple positions, including outfield and catcher.

Mullins began the season on a heater. He was hitting .308 through his first 16 games. His .179 average in May lowered his overall average to .232, but Mullins still provided pop. Four of his eight homers have come this month.

Lately, however, Mullins has missed time. He didn’t play in three of the last five games, although he checked in with two hits Wednesday.

Cowser is nearing a return. The outfielder began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday and promptly hit three doubles. His return would be a boost for a lineup that has featured a shuffling cast of characters in the outfield because of all the injuries.