The Orioles and a long-time executive mutually parted ways Tuesday, according to a team source.

T.J. Brightman, a senior vice president and the chief revenue officer for the club, worked for the Orioles in two stints. He spent between 2003 and 2005 as the vice president of corporate sales and sponsorships before returning to the Orioles in 2019 in an elevated role.

Brightman, whose contract was not renewed, the source said, oversaw the team’s ticket and corporate sales and helped with other revenue-generating initiatives, such as bringing concerts to Camden Yards. Under former control person John Angelos, attracting musical acts to Camden Yards was a main focus. Billy Joel played the first show in the stadium’s history in 2019, and was followed by former Beatle Paul McCartney in 2022 and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band earlier this year.

In a 2019 Baltimore Sun story, Brightman said: “With the challenges that the city is facing right now, the city needs the Orioles and the Orioles need the city.”

As the team’s fortunes improved on the diamond following a top-to-bottom rebuild of the organization, the Orioles saw a resulting increase in attendance. This year, more than 2 million fans passed through the turnstiles for the first time in seven years.

Brightman played a pivotal role in the Orioles sealing a long-term sponsorship deal with T. Rowe Price, the Baltimore-based investment and wealth management firm. T. Rowe Price has signage on the scoreboard, behind home plate, and on the dugout walls, as well as a patch on the team’s jerseys.

In an interview in June, Brightman said the Orioles had searched for almost two years for a potential jersey patch partner before deciding on T. Rowe Price. The club spoke with over 50 companies, Brightman said.

“When a company like T. Rowe Price steps up, it’s never a bad thing for our baseball economics and feeding the engine,” Brightman said in June.

“One of the first things we talked about strategically was finding a company that had Baltimore ties,” Brightman added. “It was a bonus the company was based here in Baltimore.”

The Orioles hired Catie Griggs in July to become the organization’s president of business operations. And last spring, a group led by billionaire and philanthropist David Rubenstein acquired the Orioles from the Angelos family. A change in the senior leadership team isn’t a surprise, given the turnover.

Under the terms of their new lease with the state, the Orioles have up to $600 million in bond money to renovate Camden Yards, and they are discussing changes with an eye toward generating more revenue.

“This is not New York City. This is not Los Angeles,” general manager Mike Elias said after the July trade deadline. “But it is a really good baseball town with an extremely passionate, historic fan base and a beautiful stadium that we’re not only going to renovate but hopefully monetize a lot better in the next few years.”