Akim Davis, a Baltimore teenager who starred in the Orioles’ City Connect uniform video, died last week in a hit-and-run.

Davis, a 15-year-old, was struck by a Jeep Compass while riding a moped on Oct. 30 at about 9 p.m. on the 1200 block of McCulloh Street in Baltimore, according to a police report. The police said that the driver of the Jeep exited the vehicle and fled by foot before they arrived.

Upon their arrival, paramedics transported two teenagers to an area hospital, where Davis later died. A 17-year-old is listed in stable condition.

“When he was around you were sure to have a great laugh,” Crystal Davis, who identifies herself as Akim’s aunt, wrote on the GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses. “To know that we will never be able to experience his contagious smile and laughter ever again and who he would have become is heartbreaking. Now we are left with so many unanswered questions, and a huge hole in our hearts. Our family chain is forever broken. Life as we knew it will never be the same.”

When the Orioles unveiled their special edition City Connect uniforms, Davis appeared in a video where he spread word around the city. He rides his bike around Baltimore and hands out fliers with the slogan, “You Can’t Clip These Wings,” as a poem from local author Kondwani Fidel is read.

The video earned Fidel a National Capital Emmy Award in the Sports Story – Short Form Content category. In a phone call Wednesday, Fidel said Davis was a rising star who showed passion, confidence and promise.

On May 26, 2023, when Fidel, Davis and composer John Tyler appeared at Camden Yards to throw the ceremonial first pitch, Fidel and Davis had a lengthy conversation. Fidel learned more about Davis’ dreams of becoming an actor, and Fidel applauded him for showing such determination.

“I’m telling him, ‘Yo, this city is no joke, bro,’” Fidel recalled. “If I see a light in somebody, I’m telling him, like, ‘Bro, you’re way slicker than I was at 15. You are a brighter human being than I was at that age. Literally didn’t fold. I don’t care what you’re feeling on the inside, you look like a pro riding this bike across this and doing all that.’”

When Davis told Fidel he wanted to get into acting, Fidel told him he was more than ready.

“You’re already there,” Fidel said. “If this is your first thing, then look at what the [expletive] is ahead of you, man. ... I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re a Black boy, about to be a Black man, coming out this city. You are ahead of so many people just off the charisma you have, just off the courage you have at this age, and you know what you want to do.’ You know what I mean? That’s so special to me, bruh.”

The video received over 1.1 million views and generated nearly 20,000 mentions and 121 million impressions in 24 hours, according to the Shorty Awards. In the video, Davis visits various parts of the city, including the Freddie Gray mural, Federal Hill and Patterson Park.

“We were devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Akim, who we came to know during our City Connect video project,” the Orioles said in a statement. “We wanted to do something to support his family so the team, members of the leadership team, and O’s employees, contributed to Akim’s funeral costs. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The team added they would honor Davis during the first City Connect game of the 2025 season.

On Davis’ GoFundMe page, several anonymous Orioles employees donated to the family. A source with knowledge of the situation said the donation from the team itself was donated separately from the GoFundMe.

Baltimore Banner reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this story.