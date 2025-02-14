SARASOTA, Fla. — The largest addition for the Orioles this spring may be the return of a familiar face.

On the back fields Thursday, on the first day of spring training, right-hander Félix Bautista participated in pitchers’ fielding drills. He has thrown off the mound throughout the winter as he recovers from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery. Even if he’s not fully there yet, the 6-foot-8 closer looks like his old self.

When speaking to the media Friday, Bautista expressed confidence in his ability to be ready on opening day. General manager Mike Elias qualified that timeline slightly on Thursday, saying there’s a “very good chance” Bautista will be ready as his recovery nears its end.

“I’m not 100%, but I would say about 85%, and I do think for opening day I would be at 100%,” Bautista said Friday through team interpreter Brandon Quinones.

Having Bautista return is one thing. Having the 29-year-old return at the same level at which he performed in 2023 is another. That season, Bautista earned his first career All-Star nomination. He finished with a 1.48 ERA and 0.92 WHIP and notched 33 saves.

There are no guarantees of how a player might look upon returning from major elbow surgery. But to Bautista, at least, he’s confident he’ll return to form.

“I have 100% confidence,” Bautista said. “I just have to continue working and doing all the little things to make sure I get back to that point, healthy. … Marching on. Everything is going according to plan, and that remains the goal, to be ready for opening day.”

How did he look when healthy? He was one of the most dominant relief arms in the majors. According to Statcast, Bautista was in the 99th percentile or better in each of the following categories in 2023: expected ERA, expected batting average, fastball velocity, whiff rate and strikeout rate.

Still, Elias said the Orioles will move slowly with Bautista this spring to avoid hiccups. Bautista will begin by throwing live bullpen sessions on the back fields against his teammates so that Baltimore can control the setting more completely. Bautista should feature in spring training games closer to opening day.

“It’s not something we’re going to force,” Elias said. “We’re going to try to be smart about it with him.”

Bautista is expected to anchor a bullpen that could be much improved from 2024. Last year, Baltimore’s relievers finished 23rd in the majors with a 4.22 ERA. But, with the signing of right-hander Andrew Kittredge, the further development of trade deadline acquisitions Gregory Soto and Seranthony Domínguez, and Bautista’s return, the group could be steadier.

“I think we have a lot of exciting arms in this bullpen,” Bautista said, “and I think overall we have a really good group back there in the bullpen this year.”