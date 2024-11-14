The Orioles are rounding out their hitting staff by promoting Sherman Johnson, the upper-level minor league hitting coordinator, to Baltimore’s major league outfit, a source with direct knowledge said.

Johnson will join coaches Cody Asche and Tommy Joseph, whom multiple sources said are joining the hitting staff. Asche will be the main hitting coach, an elevation from his role as an offensive strategist since 2023. Joseph, Asche’s former Philadelphia Phillies teammate, is joining after one year as an assistant hitting coach for the Seattle Mariners.

Johnson is well regarded industry-wide. And this promotion is part of a rapid rise for the 34-year-old. Johnson played in the Minnesota Twins organization in 2021 and competed for an independent league team, the Kane County Cougars, in 2022. In 2023 the Orioles hired him as Double-A Bowie’s hitting coach, and the next season he became the upper-level hitting coordinator.

The departures of Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller ushered in change after the Orioles — who still finished as one of baseball’s most productive offenses — suffered from inconsistencies at the end of the season. Borgschulte is headed to the Twins, and Fuller was announced Thursday as the Chicago White Sox’s director of hitting.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Having multiple hitting coaches has become common across MLB. During a game, some coaches can be in the batting cages, preparing players for their next at-bats or a pinch-hit opportunity. In the dugout, another coach can prepare players with scouting reports on opposing pitchers. And, during batting practice, the coaches can help an array of players, making progress more efficient.

Johnson worked with several of the Orioles’ top prospects, such as infielder Coby Mayo. He also spent time in Baltimore occasionally as a guest coach.