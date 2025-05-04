In part, Coby Mayo knows what little control he has.

The early months of the 23-year-old’s career have been uncertain and a struggle. Mayo was called up Saturday and arrived at Camden Yards a bit before 6 p.m. — in time to go hitless in this first two big league at-bats of 2025 during a 4-0 loss to Kansas City.

This was the Orioles’ second-ranked prospect’s third call-up. He took the spot of infielder Ramón Urías, who became the Orioles’ MLB-leading 14th player currently on the injured list.

In his first two stints with Baltimore, Mayo hit .098 in 17 games. He was sent down to Triple-A coming out of spring training in what he called a “lose-lose” situation, feeling he had proven all he needed to in the minor leagues.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I think I showed glimpses of what I wanted to do at the end of the spring,” Mayo said. “Obviously it’s too late. The big league team has a job to do trying to win games, and I wasn’t doing what I needed to do to make that team. I was more frustrated just in myself.”

Before Sunday’s 11-6 series finale loss, Mayo said he doesn’t know if this will be a long stay. It depends on how the team wants to use its roster spots. Mayo is here taking the roster spot of an injured player — and injured players will warrant roster spots once healthy.

Helpless in one sense, Mayo knows he can dial up the control himself. What Mayo controls is his own ability to produce enough to force a decision that keeps his locker in Baltimore.

“I think every opportunity is a chance to prove yourself, no matter if it’s supposed to be a short stint or supposed to be a longer stint,” Mayo said. “I have no idea. That’s out of my control. But what I can control is my work I’m putting in and what I’m putting out on the field. I feel like, if I can do what I’m capable of doing, I can stick it out here for a good while.”

Mayo started the year slowly in Norfolk, hitting .158 through his first 10 games. He had gone to Norfolk frustrated after spring training and continued to struggle. So Mayo said he had to shift his mindset, and over the last month he’s turned his play around, hitting .304 since April 8.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Last year, Mayo said, he put pressure on himself to perform in fleeting chances with Baltimore. It’s easier to get out of a slump in the minor leagues, Mayo said, because there are more opportunities to hit than a young player breaking into the major leagues gets. He said he was “trying to do too much” to prove to coaches he belonged.

This year, he’s worked to think differently. He hopes that will help him feel more comfortable in Baltimore. He has a familiar face in Buck Britton, formerly Norfolk’s manager and now a coach with Baltimore.

“I think it’s, No. 1, getting comfortable here,” Britton said Sunday. “Trying to get regular at-bats, find places for him to get at-bats where he can have success. He’s a young player. He’s obviously dominated in the minor leagues, and he’s ready for this test.”

Mayo got regular at-bats Sunday, starting at third base and hitting seventh. He still didn’t find success.

Mayo is 0-5 with a walk since his call-up.

“I’m going to put it all out there and just be myself,” Mayo said. “If I struggle, who cares? Nothing’s changed from Triple-A to here. I’m gonna keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing. I’m going to keep putting in the same work and see where that ends up.”