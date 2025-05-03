The Orioles are expected to promote infield prospect Coby Mayo, two sources with direct knowledge told The Baltimore Banner.

Mayo’s strong start to the Triple-A Norfolk season has pushed the issue. Mayo didn’t make the opening day roster after a lackluster spring training performance, but he returned to the Tides and has produced at a high level.

Entering Saturday, Mayo holds a .255 average with an .892 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

“I think he’s really close,” general manager Mike Elias said Friday. “The production that we’re seeing out of him, the quality of his at-bats, the work that he’s putting in. He’s going to be a big part of this team.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Elias said the timing of the promotion is “really important” as he tries to find the “right opportunity” for Mayo to get into games.

“We really want Coby to have the right pathway, and he’s certainly putting himself in a really good position for that,” Elias said.

Last year, when Mayo made his major league debut, he struggled to provide a thump. In 17 games — a tiny sample — Mayo recorded four hits in 41 at-bats. He struck out 22 times.

Mayo can play third base or first base, with the former being his more natural position in the minors. He has fairly evenly split time between those positions for Norfolk this year. The 23-year-old primarily played third when he arrived in the majors last year.

It remains to be seen what the corresponding move will be. However, infielder Ramón Urías was scratched from the lineup Friday with hamstring soreness.

The Baltimore Sun first reported Mayo’s promotion.