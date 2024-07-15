There will be a full Orioles battery to begin the All-Star Game on Tuesday, with right-hander Corbin Burnes joining catcher Adley Rutschman on the mound and behind the plate for the American League.

Burnes was named starting pitcher for the American League, the Orioles announced. The timing lines up well. Burnes last pitched for Baltimore on July 10, allowing him to take the mound on almost a full week of rest.

Burnes becomes the fifth All-Star starting pitcher in Orioles history, and the first since Steve Stone in 1980. Jim Palmer, Milt Pappas and Jerry Walker have also started All-Star Games for Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Burnes, who has earned four-straight All-Star nods, was unsure of whether he’d attend the Midsummer Classic at all this season after his wife, Brooke, gave birth to twin daughters less than a month ago. Burnes said his wife encouraged him to attend the game, although he reiterated that they would have an ongoing conversation.

“It’s kind of one of those you never know when it’s going to be your last,” Burnes said earlier this month. “So I understand my wife’s sentiments on me having to go to the game.”

Bruce Bochy, the manager for the Texas Rangers and the American League, said Burnes was still at home with his family Monday but would be at the game Tuesday.

Having the opportunity to start appears to have been a factor in Burnes’ decision to attend. And getting the chance to pitch to Rutschman will be an added benefit of starting the game.

“That’d be awesome. If I’m given the chance to start, that’d be great,” Burnes said earlier. “Obviously, never done it before. Not very many guys get the opportunity to start an All-Star Game, so that would be really cool, and to have Adley back there would make it even better.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) speaks with pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) as they walk back to the dugout during game three of a series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Camden Yards on April 14, 2024. The Orioles beat the Brewers, 6-4, to avoid getting swept in the series. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Burnes is “the best pitcher in the league. He definitely deserves it. He’s been an unbelievable starter for us and definitely deserves to be there.”

Burnes carries a 2.43 ERA — the third-lowest in the majors — with a 1.04 WHIP. His 118 2/3 innings are the sixth-most thrown in the first half of the season, and he has been as consistent as anyone in the majors. He completed at least six innings in 16 of his 19 starts and only once allowed more than three earned runs.

The Orioles have five representatives at the game, including Burnes, Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Anthony Santander.