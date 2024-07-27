At this point in his career, Craig Kimbrel knows what’s coming. He was ready at his locker within the Orioles clubhouse after allowing a two-run home run in the ninth inning, waiting for the cameras and the questions.

A few lockers down, Seranthony Domínguez was waiting for his own scrum with members of the media. Around the league, perhaps there are other options for which the Orioles could trade to shore up a bullpen that has teetered of late, especially as Kimbrel stumbles.

This isn’t the first time this season the right-handed closer has strung a cold spell together. In late April to early May, Kimbrel allowed six runs in nine games. He then went on a stretch with one earned run against him in 21 innings before a trip-up July 14.

Only this time, as one game turns to four worrisome outings — eight runs (six earned) in his last 3 2/3 innings — time is running out before a decision must be made.

Do the Orioles believe in Kimbrel to be their closer the rest of the way and into the postseason? Do they shift him out of that role and use another internal option? Or do they look at the trade market once more to find a late-game option who can hold leads?

The next few days, until Tuesday, could hold at least one of those answers.

For now, Baltimore is in this position: Much of the time, Kimbrel has been untouchable. But for two noticeable stretches, including one right now, clean outings have been hard to come by. And, as the Orioles attempt to secure a second American League East championship and advance further into the postseason, that uncertainty is akin to thin ice.

“The last two days I haven’t gone out there and done my job,” Kimbrel said. “I let the team down. And I’m really disappointed in that. We played a good game today. Fought back in it. Made it close. My job is to come in there and keep it rolling, keep it exciting. I wasn’t able to do that.”

He was one out away from sending the game to the bottom of the ninth inning with the score level. But Kimbrel did what he’s done a few times lately. With two outs, he fired in a thigh-high fastball. It was slightly off the plate and away from Jurickson Profar, who had already homered once Friday, and Profar lifted it to deep center field.

On Thursday in Miami, Kimbrel had blown his sixth save of the season by allowing three runs to the Marlins in the ninth (although the Orioles came back to win in extra innings). Kimbrel threw 28 pitches that day, but manager Brandon Hyde said that pitch count didn’t make him want to stay away from Kimbrel.

“Wanted to get him back out. Honestly, for us, he’s actually thrown — when he has too much time off, there’s a little bit of rust there,” Hyde said. “I think he wanted to get back out there tonight.”

Seranthony Domínguez makes his Orioles debut with a scoreless eighth inning Friday night at Camden Yards. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

When asked whether Kimbrel’s latest struggles resemble the rough patch of earlier in the year, Hyde said no.

“It’s a little different for me,” Hyde said. “Balls are kind of thigh-high, middle part of the plate. He gets ahead of Profar with a base open and then just leaves one in the middle part of the plate. That’s what he’s done the past few days.”

Kimbrel has also struggled with walks, issuing five over the last four games. In those 3 2/3 innings, Kimbrel’s WHIP is 3.00 — meaning he’s allowing three baserunners an inning.

Earlier in the season, Baltimore backed Kimbrel to rebound. Hyde removed him from the closer role for three games as a reset opportunity, then Kimbrel found his form and performed as one of the best relievers in baseball for nearly three months.

Publicly, Kimbrel’s teammates have supported him once more.

“Anybody who plays the game, you’re gonna have your ups and you’re gonna have your downs,” infielder Jordan Westburg said. “This game is very, very hard. I’m sure he’s beating himself up a little bit, but we have his back, you know; we trust him. We know what kind of pitcher and closer he is. It’s made him so good for so many years. And I have full confidence that he’s going to come out of it and he’s going to help us down the stretch.”

But the Orioles may wonder over the next few days whether they can wait for Kimbrel to get back to his best and whether they can risk Kimbrel falling off at a critical juncture, such as October baseball.

There is Domínguez, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. He arrived at Camden Yards at about 5 p.m., and by the eighth inning he was on the mound, throwing a scoreless frame for his new club.

Domínguez has closing experience, although it’s limited. He saved 16 games in 2018, nine in 2022 and one this season. The right-hander has been solid since May, with a 2.70 ERA in 26 2/3 innings.

“It’s been up and down a little bit,” Domínguez said of his season. “It’s part of the game. I feel healthy. I believe in myself, and I know I can do what I love for me and for my family and for the team.”

There are also options potentially available via the trade market. The most high-profile closer is right-hander Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics, although he’s under team control until 2030 and is on the injured list for a left pinky fracture.

Marlins left-hander Tanner Scott and Angels right-hander Carlos Estévez are also up for consideration and are free agents after this season, which should keep the return package more reasonable.

Or the Orioles, as they have to this point, could stick to Kimbrel. This could be a blip. He could go on another stretch with one earned run in 21 innings, after all. Are the Orioles willing to wait and see?