CHICAGO — This Orioles team is a young group, and yet in spite of — or perhaps because of — the inexperience in Baltimore’s clubhouse, manager Brandon Hyde said he hasn’t seen “any panic.”

The Orioles haven’t been swept this season, and that streak continued with Sunday’s 6-3 victory at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. There have been panic-worthy moments, from the injury that hit their star outfielder to the minor slide that has left Baltimore with four series losses in their last seven attempts.

Even so, dropping two games in Chicago means the Orioles have lost just five of their last 15 games. Baltimore (44-27) has built the third-best record in baseball despite the absences, and while the organization boasts the top farm system in baseball, most of the talent that has powered this momentum are reclamation projects.

That’s especially the case with Ryan O’Hearn and Aaron Hicks, who found themselves in the heart of the Orioles’ lineup for the series finale and became the center of its offensive production. They’re in that position because of the absences elsewhere.

Center fielder Cedric Mullins has missed multiple weeks with a groin strain and is still working through running progressions in Florida. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s vertigo has lasted over a week, and for at least Sunday, infielder Gunnar Henderson was a late scratch because of a stomach flu that Hyde said is making its rounds in the clubhouse. Also, catcher James McCann’s left ankle sprain meant a trip Sunday to the 10-day injured list.

In that group’s place has come, among others, O’Hearn and Hicks.

O’Hearn joined Baltimore in a trade this offseason, and he has run with his playing time to hit .349 with a 1.003 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Hicks, who the New York Yankees cut late last month, has softened the blow since Mullins’ injury.

That duo first came through in the fourth by following Anthony Santander’s solo homer off right-hander Jameson Taillon with O’Hearn’s single and Hicks’ walk. O’Hearn scored on Ramón Urías’ single, but a strikeout and double play prevented more from the inning.

Baltimore found its breakthrough in the sixth, though, when O’Hearn led off with another single and Hicks doubled to the right-field fence. That time, both scored in a three-run frame that gave the Orioles the lead again after O’Hearn played a role in handing it away.

Right-hander Dean Kremer settled down after allowing a leadoff homer to Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman, but two misplays in the fourth inning prolonged the frame. First, first baseman Josh Lester had trouble reading a foul pop up and couldn’t make a lunging play when Cody Bellinger’s ball landed just inside the dugout. And a few pitches later, Bellinger’s liner to right-center field evaded O’Hearn for an error and left the Cubs batter on third for Christopher Morel.

The Orioles’ lead evaporated with Morel’s two-run homer, leaping off his bat at 112.7 mph. Both runs were unearned, leaving Kremer with three hits, two walks, seven strikeouts and one earned run against him at the end of the fifth inning.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

From there, it was the bullpen that held the lead O’Hearn and Hicks helped kickstart with knocks in the sixth inning, from left-hander Danny Coulombe to right-handers Mike Baumann, Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista. Then catcher Adley Rutschman — the star who is here — made his presence known with an RBI double in the ninth.