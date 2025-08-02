CHICAGO — The Orioles were adamant that, despite a major yard sale at Thursday’s MLB trade deadline, they have a strong core to build on.

The top of their lineup on Saturday was the same as it was before the deadline, with Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. Tyler O’Neill would have been in it as well, but he was scratched with an illness.

When they’ve been healthy at the same time, they’ve shown flashes of being the team that can take it to the next level. Now they need to “put their big boy pants on,” as Westburg said Friday.

On Saturday, it took eight innings to show that. But, after the Orioles were shut out in their previous 18 innings, Henderson provided the go-ahead homer to give them their first post-deadline win.

They beat the Cubs 4-3, evening the series and perhaps more important allowing them to breathe a sigh of relief after an emotional trade deadline that saw nearly all of their clubhouse leaders sent away.

Prior to Henderson’s eighth-inning three-run homer, the Orioles had only four hits, one of which came from Jeremiah Jackson, after he got his first major league hit in his debut a day prior. The other three came from Westburg, who was then picked off at first, Henderson, who was left on first, and Rutschman, who doubled but was unable to advance as Coby Mayo struck out to end the inning.

They were going up against Matthew Boyd, who has been one of the best starters in Major League Baseball this season. He pitched seven innings for the Cubs, striking out eight. But, if the Orioles want to be competitive next year, they’ll have to stand up to the best talent.

Once Boyd was removed, the Orioles attacked the Cubs’ bullpen. Colton Cowser opened the eighth with a four-pitch walk, followed by Jackson’s second hit of the day. Cowser advanced to third on a Holliday groundout, then scored on a Westburg single, ending the Orioles’ shutout streak.

With two runners on, Henderson took a sweeper sent right down the middle to right-center field, giving the Orioles the lead.

The challenge for the Orioles, though, didn’t end there. With Félix Bautista on the injured list and four high-leverage relievers traded away — Andrew Kittredge, Bryan Baker, Gregory Soto and Seranthony Domínguez — the Orioles, interim manager Tony Mansolino said, are figuring out their bullpen situation as they go. On Saturday, they went with Corbin Martin for the sixth, followed by Grant Wolfram in the seventh and Yennier Cano in the eighth, all of whom did their jobs without allowing any damage.

That set the Orioles up for a save situation at a time when they do not have anyone assigned to that role. Keegan Akin, now the team’s most experienced reliever, was handed the ball. He allowed two walks but left both runners on base to earn his first save of the season.

One of the pitchers on an expiring contract the Orioles could have traded but did not, Tomoyuki Sugano, made it through five innings in his start, allowing three runs. His ERA is now 4.42.

This article will be updated.