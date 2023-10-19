Two former members of the Orioles are among the candidates for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, through the ballot voted on by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for Managers, Executives and Umpires.

Hank Peters, the general manager who guided the Orioles to the club’s most recent World Series title in 1983, is among the eight candidates. So, too, is former Orioles manager and second baseman Davey Johnson, who played eight years in Baltimore before managing the organization for another two years.

Peters, who died in 2015, was a World War II veteran who spent much of his life in baseball front offices. He began his career with the Kansas City Athletics and rose to become the organization’s general manager in 1965. By 1975, Peters joined the Orioles.

Peters was handed a unique challenge. With the advent of free agency, the strategy to building a winning team changed. He soon made several key trades that included the acquisition of catcher Rick Dempsey, who went on to become a member of the Orioles Hall of Fame.

Peters also oversaw a farm system that developed Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray, among others. With those players, Baltimore won the World Series in 1983, the franchise’s third championship.

Johnson played for the Orioles from 1965 to 1972 and was a member of the ballclub’s previous two World Series winners, in 1966 and 1970. As an Oriole, Johnson hit .259 with 66 home runs and 391 RBI. He was a three-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner for Baltimore.

The Orioles traded Johnson to the Atlanta Braves in the 1972 offseason, and he later spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs.

He returned as manager of the Orioles in 1996. That first season, Johnson guided the Orioles to their first postseason berth since 1983. And in 1997, the Orioles won the American League East yet lost in the American League Championship Series for the second year in a row.

But Johnson and owner Peter Angelos had a feud that resulted in Johnson’s resignation following the 1997 season, according to The Washington Post. At the time, Johnson was baseball’s winningest active manager, and he received his first manager of the year award only hours after resigning.

“I’d been hoping that we could mend the fences and go on, but it became obvious that we couldn’t,” Johnson told The Post. “I’m not bitter. I’m thankful that [Angelos] brought me there. I’m happy for that. We had two great years, I thought. I have a lot of friends in Baltimore. I love the team. I love the city. At least we put the Orioles on the right track.”

Baltimore wouldn’t reach the postseason again until 2012.

Johnson’s overall record as a manager is 1372-1071. He achieved his greatest success during seven years with the New York Mets from 1984 to 1990, winning the 1986 World Series. The team let him go 42 games into the 1990 season with a record of 20-22.

Voting for the contemporary will take place in early December and the results will be announced on Dec. 3. To be inducted, a candidate must be included on 75% of the ballots by the voting committee.

In addition to Johnson and Peters, included on the ballot are Cito Gaston, Jim Leyland, Ed Montague, Lou Piniella, Joe West and Bill White.