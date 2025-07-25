The Orioles traded left-hander Gregory Soto to the New York Mets on Friday, a source confirmed, as part of what is expected to be a trade deadline sell-off over the course of the final week of July.

Baltimore acquired Soto ahead of last year’s trade deadline from the Philadelphia Phillies. Now he is being flipped once again.

SNY first reported that Soto was headed to the Mets. The return, per the source, includes right-hander Wellington Aracena and right-hander Cameron Foster.

Soto picked up the save for the Orioles in Thursday’s win against the Cleveland Guardians. The 30-year-old holds a 3.96 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His velocity, which touches triple digits, makes him a strong swing-and-miss candidate from the bullpen. But he can also struggle with command, as he did in Monday’s outing, in which he allowed three walks and two runs.

Aracena, 20, is a Single-A prospect who ranks as No. 28 in the Mets’ farm system, according to Baseball America. Foster, 26, is in Double-A.

On Thursday, when asked about the possibility of a trade, Soto said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones: “I can’t control that. What I can control is going out there, doing what I did today, doing my job. If they ultimately decide to make a decision where they trade me, perfect, let it be.”

Catcher Jacob Stallings and reliever Gregory Soto celebrate the team's 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on July 24. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Soto is the second reliever Baltimore has dealt so far, with right-hander Bryan Baker being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this month. The return for Baker, a competitive balance round-A pick, turned into outfielder Slater de Brun, whom Baltimore signed Thursday with an over-slot $4 million bonus.

Aracena drew praise from Baseball American for his high velocity. His fastball averages 97 mph and he can touch 101. He started occasionally for the St. Luice Mets but also was utilized in a hybrid role, covering multiple innings as a reliever. Baseball America projects Soto as a future reliever.

He is considered the prize of the trade. According to Prospect Savant, opponents’ expected batting average against him in Single-A is .167. He’s striking out batters at a 33.5% rate (82nd percentile) and his whiff rate of 37.4% is in the 86th percentile.

Foster was recently demoted from Triple-A (a 17.18 ERA in two games) to Double-A (1.01 ERA in 19 relief appearances). He’s not ranked in New York’s top-30 prospect list, but according to Prospect Savant, his whiff rate of 29.3% places him in the 64th percentile of Triple-A.

The Orioles could be active at the deadline, with relievers Seranthony Domínguez and Andrew Kittedge also candidates to move.

A trio of starters (Charlie Morton, Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano) are considerations, as well. And first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and outfielders Ramón Laureano and Cedric Mullins are likely to draw interest.