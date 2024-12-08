The first major move of the Orioles’ offseason was made Saturday night when Baltimore agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder Tyler O’Neill, a source with direct knowledge confirmed to The Baltimore Banner. The deal, which is pending a physical, is worth $49.5 million over three years, the source said, although there’s an opt-out after the 2025 season.

O’Neill provides the Orioles with the right-handed outfield bat they sought this winter, and it likely rules out a return for free agent outfielder Anthony Santander, given the competition for playing time. The New York Post first reported the deal.

O’Neill, 29, hit .241 with the Boston Red Sox last season but provided thump at the plate. He launched 31 homers with an .847 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He is mainly a corner outfielder but has played in center field at points during his career.

O’Neill will be in the outfield mix along with Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad.

While there is an opt-out included in O’Neill’s deal (which would allow the outfielder to hit the open market again in a year), this is the first time general manager Mike Elias has doled out a multi-year contract to a free agent.

The decision to move the left field wall back in at Camden Yards comes at a good time; O’Neill has pull-side power, with just three of his 31 homers in 2024 going to right-center or right field.

He also excels against left-handed pitching, which was an area the Orioles wanted to improve. The outfield combination or Mullins, Cowser and Kjerstad are all left-handed hitters.

O’Neill, meanwhile, hit .313 with a 1.180 OPS against left-handed pitching.

”I look at our current outfield mix with guys that we know are returning for sure, and it’s a very left-handed mix,” Elias said last month. “We’ll be seeking some right-handed players to balance that out.”

Santander produced greater numbers than O’Neill in 2024, but the latter wasn’t far off from the Orioles All-Star. O’Neill’s OPS of .847 bested Santander’s .814 OPS. Santander, however, managed 2.9 wins above replacement compared to O’Neill’s 2.6 bWAR, and Santander played 42 more games.

This is a developing story.