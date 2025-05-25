BOSTON — Ryan O’Hearn and Dylan Carlson hit solo homers to back a strong start by Dean Kremer as the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Sunday to salvage a split of the four-game series that was interrupted by two rainouts.

Kremer (4-5) allowed seven singles and no runs in 5 1/3 innings. That came after Trevor Rogers pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings as the Orioles won Game 2 of a doubleheader 2-1 on Saturday night.

The victory Sunday gave Baltimore its first consecutive wins since April 30 and May 2.

Jarren Duran had four singles for the Red Sox, and highly touted prospect Marcelo Mayer earned his first major league hit — a single — and added a double.

It was the second straight game that Boston’s offense struggled after it learned Alex Bregman, one of its better offensive players, was lost with a strained right quadriceps.

The Orioles won for just the third time in 13 games.

Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman left the game after taking a hard foul off the mask.

Starting after getting ejected early in his previous start, the Red Sox’s Walker Buehler (4-2) gave up two runs in five innings.

Carlson hit his first homer with the Orioles into the right-field seats to make it 2-0.

Key moment

O’Hearn had somewhat of a Little League homer when he doubled to the gap in right-center in the eighth. He stopped at second, but the throw from Ceddanne Rafaela hit him and caromed away, allowing him to break for third. Mayer retrieved the ball and threw it away, allowing O’Hearn to score.

Key stat

The Red Sox finished a 10-game homestand just 5-5.

Up next

Orioles: RHP Charlie Morton (0-7, 7.68 ERA) is scheduled to start for Baltimore on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against St. Louis. RHP Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.77) is scheduled for the Cardinals.