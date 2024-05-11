The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

There is no place to hide in a major league bullpen, no low-stress situation when games are won and lost in the first inning or the ninth inning — or, in this case, the 11th inning. So Craig Kimbrel entered from the bullpen with a runner automatically on second base in a tie game.

After a five-outing rut that included six runs against Kimbrel in 2 1/3 innings, manager Brandon Hyde used his closer in a lower-leverage situation. He inserted Kimbrel in the seventh inning Friday, for instance.

But baseball necessitates production when thrown into a fire, and Kimbrel rose to the occasion against the Arizona Diamondbacks. By stranding the inherited runner and working around a hit batter, the 35-year-old right-hander gave the Orioles an opportunity in the bottom half of the 11th — an opportunity Jordan Westburg pounced on.

Westburg drove in the game-winning run with a single to right field for his 26th RBI this season — good for the second most in Baltimore’s lineup. The 5-4 victory against the Diamondbacks at Camden Yards sealed another series victory before Sunday’s finale and papers over the 10 runners left on base after Baltimore hit 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Westburg finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs, the first coming on a double in the second. His game-winning hit was possible, of course, because Kimbrel proved unshaken upon plunking Christian Walker to put runners on the corners with one out.

A week ago, as part of Baltimore’s lengthy scoreless streak from its starting pitchers, left-hander John Means made his season debut in good form. He threw seven shutout innings with just three hits against him.

Means didn’t match that Saturday, and perhaps he was fortunate to allow just four runs based on all the hard-hit balls against him; the Diamondbacks rocketed nine balls with an exit velocity of 99.1 mph or faster, but just five of them landed for hits. Many of those five, though, played a role in plating those four runs.

Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg fields the throw as Kevin Newman of the Diamondbacks slides into third on a triple. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Ketel Marte blasted a no-doubt two-run home run one plate appearance after Kevin Newman tripled on a hit that would’ve been a homer in any other park. Newman’s double and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s single in the fifth helped chase Means before he could complete the frame, with two more runs scoring.

But the 2 1/3 innings from right-hander Mike Baumann helped cover for a relatively short start from Means. Baumann stranded the two inherited runners he received in the fifth and went on to throw two more scoreless frames to bridge the gap.

Baumann kept Baltimore in the game. He retired seven of the eight batters he faced, and in doing so Baumann shook off recent wobbles that included three runs and three walks in his previous four innings before Saturday.

The Orioles managed plenty of traffic on the bases to that point. Ryan Mountcastle led the way with two doubles and a triple, but it was Westburg, Ryan O’Hearn and Gunnar Henderson who drove in the early runs.

For the second straight day, Westburg swatted an RBI double in the second inning. O’Hearn continued a rampant start to the year with an opposite-field, two-out knock that scored Jorge Mateo. And, with a loud blast, Henderson tied the major league lead with his 12th homer in the fifth.

Then they added on late, coming from behind as they have so many times before. Anthony Santander reached for a pitch outside the zone but drove it to deep center field for his third homer in five games anyway.

The Orioles needed extra innings for the second time in three games, and they won it late once again. This time, Kimbrel stepped into a high-leverage spot and succeeded, and Westburg just kept on chugging.