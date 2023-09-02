PHOENIX — Three-hundred and sixty-six days later, Gunnar Henderson lost his headwear again.

The first time was immediately iconic, a welcoming shot to the big leagues in the form of a helmet-falling home run in his debut. Henderson swung so hard his batting helmet slipped off his head, exposing the youthful locks of a 21-year-old phenom.

On Friday, the still images won’t be so dramatic. Yet in all of Henderson’s time in the major leagues — he arrived with the Orioles one year and one day ago — the now 22-year-old infielder may not have made a more stunning defensive play than the unconventional double play he turned in the fourth inning of Baltimore’s 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He covered 106 feet, racing into left field to find Nick Ahmed’s popup. Henderson completed the basket catch, back turned to home plate, and then turned toward the infield. That’s when his hat fell off — which, at this point, seems to be a given for any standout play of his.

Henderson then noticed Corbin Carroll, one of the fastest players in baseball, racing toward home plate. Henderson fired. Carroll trucked. The ball traveled at 90.2 mph while Carroll raced at 31.1 feet per second.

And Carroll was out.

For all of the highlight-worthy plays Henderson makes in the batter’s box — and he makes plenty — the defensive play underscored Henderson’s well-rounded ability and could serve as a centerpiece for his American League Rookie of the Year candidacy. It came against Carroll, another young star who figures to be the front-runner for the National League Rookie of the Year award, and for the moment seemed to be a game-defining out.

At that time, Orioles left-hander Cole Irvin had allowed a two-run homer to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the first inning but had pushed into the fourth inning without much traffic. But Carroll and Gabriel Moreno each singled, placing runners on the corners with one out. Austin Hays, shaded toward the left-center field gap, didn’t look likely to track down Ahmed’s popup.

Henderson got there and, when he threw out Carroll, Irvin and catcher Adley Rutschman celebrated a moment that kept the Orioles (83-51) within one run.

For good reason, much has been made of Henderson’s offensive production. His 22 homers are the second most on the team, and no Oriole has more triples — a product of his speed. His double in the eighth led to Ryan O’Hearn’s second RBI of the game, also coming via a double against right-hander Kevin Ginkel.

But Henderson’s defensive ability commands its own attention, whether he’s at third base or shortstop.

As Irvin’s outing continued, a two-run homer from Christian Walker in the sixth kept the southpaw from completing the inning. He left with four runs against him in 5 2/3 frames. It was enough to keep Baltimore close, and Henderson and O’Hearn gave the Orioles a pathway back into it.