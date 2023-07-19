Orioles series finale against Dodgers delayed due to field condition

Update: There was another conference on the infield between head groundskeeper Nicole Sherry, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and umpires shortly after 1 p.m., when Wednesday’s series finale between Baltimore and Los Angeles had been scheduled to begin.

During it, the grounds crew added another layer of dirt to the field and continued their efforts to smooth the surface.

The determination resulted in a first pitch time of 1:45 p.m., 40 minutes after the originally scheduled time.

The early scene

Shortly after noon Wednesday, with about an hour before the scheduled first pitch between the Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers at Camden Yards, the managers and umpires joined the grounds crew for a look at the Oriole Park infield.

They walked around, tested the dirt, and then made a decision: Wednesday’s series finale would not start at the originally scheduled 1:05 p.m.

The delay is unique. There was a clear, blue sky and the last rain left the region hours earlier. But the field took a beating overnight with thunderstorms passing through the area, and by the time players and staff arrived at Camden Yards in the morning, the infield needed ample work.

Throughout the morning and into the afternoon, the Orioles grounds crew applied quick-dry substance to the field. For hours they raked the dirt and constantly ran a compact roller machine over the infield to create a level dirt infield. The progress wasn’t completed quickly enough, however.

That brought the managers and umpires onto the infield to discuss the situation, and after deliberation, the game was delayed for the quality of the infield.