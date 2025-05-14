The unexpected Wednesday matinee against the Minnesota Twins, the first of a doubleheader due to rain, drew an understandably small crowd. Apart from the blaring sound system between pitches, the scattered applause and yells felt more appropriate for a high school game — each voice sticking out at Camden Yards, audible over the occasional crack of a bat and smack of a glove.

The groans came in unison, though, when Christian Vázquez lifted a pitch from Dean Kremer to deep left field. The ball sailed, and for a catcher who entered with two runs batted in all year, Vázquez’s three-run home run was the biggest swing in a four-run fourth inning that propelled Minnesota to a 6-3 win against the Orioles in Game 1.

Vázquez might not have even come to the plate if Ramón Urías had cleanly transferred the ball from glove to throwing hand earlier in the frame. Instead, the double clutch allowed Carlos Correa to reach on an infield single. A walk followed, and with two outs Vázquez took a curveball from Kremer deep.

“Monday morning quarterback, probably should’ve gone with my strengths there with two outs,” Kremer said of throwing the curveball to Vázquez. “But he beat me.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It was the second curveball that inning for a Twins batter to clobber. To lead off the inning, immediately after the Orioles took a three-run lead in the third, Brooks Lee drove Kremer’s curveball just over the outstretched glove of a leaping Cedric Mullins at the center-field fence.

“Hell of an effort,” Kremer said. “If he comes down with it, great, happy, awesome. He hit it out of the yard. I’d love to have that one back, too, but it is what it is.”

Of course, the late additions from Minnesota against left-hander Keegan Akin in the ninth made the task more challenging for an offense that hasn’t seemed up to a challenge for some time. Perhaps it was a bad sign, then, when a “Ted Lasso” video played on the board during the eighth inning. The faux soccer manager from the Apple TV show asked his faux team, “Do you believe in miracles?”

The Orioles needed one, even though they trailed by one run at that point.

And they didn’t get one. Particularly not after Trevor Larnach hit an RBI double and later scored via a wild pitch.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

An Orioles offense reliant on Ryan Mountcastle and Gunnar Henderson for its four hits couldn’t muster at least a run to level the score, let alone three in the ninth. They came close in the seventh, when Mountcastle walked and Henderson lined his second hit of the game to left field. A soft line drive from Ryan O’Hearn with two outs, though, hung up just enough for center fielder Byron Buxton to make a diving catch.

Another opportunity arose in the eighth, when Tyler O’Neill reached on an error and advanced to third on a throwing error — Minnesota’s fourth error of the game. But, after Heston Kjerstad walked to put runners on the corners with two outs, right-hander Griffin Jax struck out Urías.

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson celebrates a two-run homer in the third inning. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

“We have three hits going into the ninth inning,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Tough to win games that way.”

The positives centered on Mountcastle and Henderson, although the lineup was hitless otherwise (0-for-25 with nine strikeouts). Mountcastle’s two-out double scored Urías from first base in the third inning, and Henderson followed with a monstrous two-run homer off right-hander Bailey Ober.

Even with that blast, the Orioles left 10 runners on base. And the Orioles are 0-22 when trailing after six innings. Comebacks have been nearly nonexistent this season. That’s a sharp departure from the propensity for come-from-behind wins two years ago, and even during parts of 2024, no deficit seemed too much.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Now, a three-run deficit proved unscalable once again.

“They have a really good bullpen,” Hyde said. “We just had a tough time stringing anything together against a good pitching staff.”

This article will be updated.