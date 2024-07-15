When it comes to the MLB draft, Mike Elias is nothing if not predictable. On Sunday night, the reigning executive of the year did what he does best, nabbing another college hitter with his first-round pick.

The Orioles selected North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the MLB draft, adding another bat to a farm system that is widely regarded as the best in baseball. In a draft where mystery surrounded the top overall selection right up until the pick was announced, the Orioles stuck with their tried-and-true model, making Honeycutt the fifth college hitter Elias has plucked with his top selection in the six drafts he’s overseen in Baltimore.

With 28 home runs and 28 stolen bases in his junior season at UNC, Honeycutt brings a rare blend of power and speed. MLB Pipeline gives the 21-year-old a 65-grade run tool, a 60-grade arm and a 70-grade fielding tool, making him one of the most well-rounded prospects in the draft. Honeycutt’s high strikeout percentage — 28% in 2024 — concerned some scouts, but his .318 batting average and 1.124 on-base-plus-slugging percentage stood out. Honeycutt’s 65 homers in three college seasons were the most in Tar Heels history, and he’s also thought to have Gold Glove upside in center field.

MLB Pipeline had Honeycutt ranked as the 22nd-best prospect in the draft. Baseball America was more bullish, slotting him 14th.

Matt Blood, Orioles vice president, player development and domestic scouting, said Friday he believed the strength of the draft class was its depth of talented college hitters, and most teams seemed to agree. Twelve of the first 22 picks were from that demographic.

Of course, that’s also the Orioles’ preferred draft profile. And, given Elias and Blood’s impressive track record of drafting and developing star position players such as Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg, the Orioles are clearly playing to their strengths by drafting Honeycutt.

The Orioles won’t have to wait long to make their next selection. Baltimore is back on the clock at No. 32 overall, thanks to Gunnar Henderson’s American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2023. The O’s will not make their originally held pick at No. 34 overall (the first in competitive balance round A) after sending that selection to the Milwaukee Brewers in the Corbin Burnes trade in February. The team’s second-round pick, No. 61 overall, will be their final of the evening, before the draft picks back up Monday afternoon with rounds 3-10.