MILWAUKEE — Nothing has come easily for the Orioles this season, so it came as no surprise that Tony Mansolino‘s first win as interim manager would require a blown save and extra innings.

By the end, though, the Orioles exorcised some demons. Jackson Holliday lashed a run-scoring single through the middle and Adley Rutschman followed with a three-run home run that must have lowered Mansolino‘s rising blood pressure. The late outpouring of runs covered for what had been another maddeningly similar game, but wash that away for a moment.

Enjoy this, instead, because there sure have been few of them.

The Orioles finally snapped an eight-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series at American Family Field with their 8-4 victory in 11 innings. With the way things are going for this club at the moment — they have a 16-32 record and fired manager Brandon Hyde last weekend — a step in any direction but backward was sorely required.

The Orioles needed this one. Badly.

The underlying issues were still ample. They stranded runners for much of the game. They blew a save. But the Orioles have a win — and when faced with a record that is 16 games below .500, they have to start somewhere. One win, one day at a time.

Even then, this might be too large of a hole to climb out of. Baltimore still needs to attempt the climb, however. They rose one rung when Ryan O‘Hearn’s fourth hit of the game drove home a go-ahead run in the 10th. Right-hander Bryan Baker allowed the automatic runner to score, sending the game to an 11th inning, but the clutch hits from Holliday and Rutschman provided the Orioles a needed respite ahead of a four-game series in Boston.

There was always going to be a time when the Orioles threw caution to the wind to send closer Félix Bautista to the mound on consecutive days. When Brandon Hyde was still manager of this club, he indicated that time might not come until the second half of the season.

With Mansolino, that time came Wednesday. And it didn’t turn out well.

Bautista threw 26 pitches in Tuesday’s loss, during which he allowed a home run. He returned Wednesday and allowed the game-tying run after walking two. Caleb Durbin, with two outs, poked the run-scoring single to right field. That marked Bautista‘s first blown save of the season and it featured more of the troubling command of late.

The timing to use him on consecutive days was interesting. To this point, Baltimore has been cautious since Bautista‘s 2023 Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery. But Mansolino said before the game that he thought the lack of usage (there haven’t been many save situations, after all) played a role in Bautista‘s control issues.

Still, Bautista‘s usage in the loss meant he wasn’t fully rested for the save situation. And now he’s on the shelf longer, presumably, because he threw 50 pitches in less than 24 hours.

Any trickle-down effect from that decision will play out in the coming days. For the moment, however, Baltimore can exhale slightly. The Orioles salvaged the final game of the series. In reality, it could’ve been a blowout much earlier.

The Orioles had enough opportunities with runners on base to turn it into one. Even with breakthroughs from Cedric Mullins and Heston Kjerstad, who drove in runs in the eighth, Baltimore left 11 runners on base.

That can weigh on a team. The frustration was apparent in the fifth, when Gunnar Henderson struck out with Rutschman on second base. He saw two fastballs and a sweeper, left in the middle of the zone by left-hander Rob Zastryzny. Henderson fouled off a pair and swung through the third, a 93-mph fastball down the middle.

He slammed his bat in the dirt.

The frustration in that moment encapsulates what this Orioles offense has felt for most of the season. They missed out on a chance to extend a lead in the fourth, when Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle and O‘Hearn dropped in three consecutive softly hit singles to take a 1-0 lead. With runners on the corners and no outs, Mullins and Emmanuel Rivera struck out, and Kjerstad flew out.

Those instances made the outing more difficult for right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. Before the game began, Mansolino called Sugano a “stopper” of sorts, the kind of pitcher to end a losing streak. Baltimore needed him today, and Sugano turned in a quality start that was deserving of a win.

He was let down by the offensive support. Sugano allowed two runs in six innings, and while Rhys Hoskins’ sixth-inning homer was hard hit, few other balls were.

The two runs against Sugano came immediately after Baltimore’s offense stranded runners. Henderson’s fifth-inning strike out preceded a masterful baserunning gambit from Durbin, who doubled to lead off the bottom half of the frame. On a swinging bunt from Brice Turang, Durbin never stopped at third. He kept running and slid in safely ahead of a throw home.

The sacrifice fly from Mullins and Kjerstad’s much-needed RBI single handed a lead to Bautista. Then the Orioles handed a lead to Baker. And finally, they handed an even bigger lead to right-hander Seranthony Domínguez, who ultimately completed a wild day of baseball.

But the Orioles will take a stressful extra-innings win just fine, thank you very much.

They’ll take any win, any way, at this point.