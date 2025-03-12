For years, the Orioles invited fans to the Baltimore Convention Center during the winter for FanFest, with autograph signings; photo opportunities; Q&A sessions with players, coaches and front office personnel; and other events to get fans excited for the upcoming season.

On the heels of a 54-108 campaign in 2019, the first season under general manager Mike Elias, the news came out that the festival would not come back in 2020, ending a favorite tradition for some fans.

It was replaced with the Birdland Caravan, a series of smaller events sending players out into the community to meet students at local schools or appear at happy hours to pour beers and baseball card shops to rip packs. After it took a two-year hiatus in 2021 and 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Major League Baseball lockout, the Birdland Caravan returned in 2023 and has been held every year since.

But now the Orioles are reviving some of the best elements of FanFest and bringing them to the ballpark for the first-ever Eutaw St. Block Party on Saturday, March 29, the team announced Wednesday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The festivities start at 2:30 p.m., but Birdland Members will gain access an hour early for a Q&A with assistant general manager Sig Mejdal.

Former Orioles pitchers Zack Britton and Brad Brach are scheduled to take questions from fans, as are prospects Vance Honeycutt, Enrique Bradfield Jr., Frederick Benscome and Griff O’Ferrall.

Britton, Brach and Orioles great Boog Powell will take part in an autograph signing exclusively for kids, while fellow alums Brian Bass, Larry Bigbie, Mike Bordick, Al Bumbry, Dave Johnson, Steve Johnson, Joe Orsulak and Larry Sheets will sign for fans of all ages.

There will also be appearances by the Oriole Bird; Mr. Splash; and Ketchup, Mustard and Relish from the Hot Dog Races — I guess those job openings filled up fast — and a family-friendly stage with a mascot dance party, a program from the National Aquarium, a magician and a DJ.

And what would a street festival be without music, face painting, caricatures and a petting zoo? Those will all be there, too.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The event falls during the Orioles’ third game of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which will be screened on the stadium’s video boards.

Select concession stands will be open to sell food and drink, giving fans a chance to try new items and sample the Birdland Value Menu.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at Orioles.com/BlockParty. Free parking will be available in Lots A, B and C, starting at 12:30 p.m.

All attendees will receive a rally towel upon entry.