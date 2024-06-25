Tim Byer’s three-year-old daughter, Charlotte, was not impressed.

She was alone in that sentiment, though.

Tim, an Orioles season-ticket holder, caught his first souvenir, a 108.5-mph rocket off the bat of first baseman Josh Naylor during the Orioles’ loss to the Guardians Monday night.

His effort quickly went viral. His family wasn’t even there to see it in person.

Charlotte and her mother, Jill, were in the Kids Corner when Tim made a play that left MLB.com asking ‘Is this the greatest fan grab ever?’

Video of Byer bare-handing Naylor’s 415-foot foul ball in the third inning raced across the internet — it didn’t take long for Jill to see the replay.

“That’s insane!” proclaimed broadcaster Kevin Brown on the MASN telecast.

Tim was in section 306, right on the corner of the grandstands, having moved from the family’s usual spot “to spread out a little bit.” He read the ball off the bat, then reeled it in with his right hand while holding a drink in his left. As the crowd erupted, he basked in the glow, nodding as if he’d had it all the way.

Tim has experience tracking fly balls, dating back to his days in the outfield at Chesapeake High School in Pasadena, Md.

“And, you know, church softball for the last 25 years,” he said.

Now a pastor at Crossroads Church, Byer brings his family to as many O’s games as possible. Charlotte, who spent much of the game lounging in her stroller and donning bright pink sunglasses, likely won’t have any memory of being there for The Catch.

But she’ll probably hear all about it.