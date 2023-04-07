Orioles fans celebrate Home Opener Day

One-day rain delay out of the way, and the 2023 Baltimore Orioles took the field on Opening Day at Camden Yards against division rival New York Yankees.
Originally scheduled for Thursday, Orioles fans waited an extra day to watch the beginning of baseball season in Baltimore under still-cloudy skies.
The weather did not dampen the spirits as die-hard O’s fans “I’m really confident the O’s are going to get the W, go O’s go O’s go O’s!” says Anna Goberdhan.
Every year, like the migration of birds, Orioles fans flock back to Camden yards in hopes of seeing their beloved birds make a run at the Pennant and a shot at bringing home another World Series.
This year, there is plenty new at Camden Yards. In addition to new players to cheer for, new food, and park renovations – Orioles fans have much more to feed their excitement!
At the start of every season, the future is always bright in hopes of new winning traditions