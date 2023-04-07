Celebrate the O's with FREE unlimited access to our entire site and app April 5-7. Go deep on Maryland sports with The Banner for just $1

SportsBaltimore Orioles

Orioles fans celebrate Home Opener Day

Photo-Essay

By Kirk McKoy

Published on: April 07, 2023 5:19 PM EDT|Updated on: April 07, 2023 6:11 PM EDT

Orioles player Cole Irvin, #19, signs baseballs ahead of the game on April 7, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

One-day rain delay out of the way, and the 2023 Baltimore Orioles took the field on Opening Day at Camden Yards against division rival New York Yankees.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, Orioles fans waited an extra day to watch the beginning of baseball season in Baltimore under still-cloudy skies.

The weather did not dampen the spirits as die-hard O’s fans “I’m really confident the O’s are going to get the W, go O’s go O’s go O’s!” says Anna Goberdhan.

Matt Barnes, Stephen Vannoy, Joey Morgan attempt to start the "wave" at the Orioles home opener.

Matt Barnes, Stephen Vannoy, Joey Morgan attempt to start the "wave" at the Orioles home opener on April 7, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Every year, like the migration of birds, Orioles fans flock back to Camden yards in hopes of seeing their beloved birds make a run at the Pennant and a shot at bringing home another World Series.

This year, there is plenty new at Camden Yards. In addition to new players to cheer for, new food, and park renovations – Orioles fans have much more to feed their excitement!

At the start of every season, the future is always bright in hopes of new winning traditions

Orioles home Opener after a 1-day rain delay was played Friday April 7th 2023.

Orioles home Opener after a 1-day rain delay was played Friday April 7th 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Governor Wes Moore hands out beer and handshakes from behind the bar at Pickles Pub to excited O’s fan, on April 7, 2023.

Governor Wes Moore hands out beer and handshakes from behind the bar at Pickles Pub to excited O’s fan. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Scenes of the Orioles' home opener at Camden Yards on April 7, 2023.

Scenes of the Orioles' home opener at Camden Yards on April 7, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Calvin Heiser, poses with his signed baseball from Lt. Governor Aruna Miller outside Camden Station before the Orioles Home Opener against divisional rivals New York Yankees.

Calvin Heiser, poses with his signed baseball from Lt. Governor Aruna Miller outside Camden Station before the Orioles Home Opener against divisional rivals New York Yankees. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Children celebrate Orioles opening day at Camden Yards. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Pat McFaul of Rosedale also know by his nickname “Old School” high-fives fans as they make their way around Camden yards before the Home Opener Orioles against divisional rivals New York Yankees.

Pat McFaul of Rosedale also know by his nickname “Old School” high-fives fans as they make their way around Camden yards before the Home Opener Orioles against divisional rivals New York Yankees. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Frankie Trionfo 9 of Forest Hill posing with his Orioles chain outside of Camden Yards before the Home Opener against divisional rivals New York Yankees. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Cal Ripken Jr. takes a front row seat for the Orioles home Opener after a 1-day rain delay was played Friday April7th 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Governor Wes Moore and children James and Mia throw the first pitch at the Orioles home opener. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Lt. Governor Aruna Miller hands out signed baseballs to the South Baltimore Little league at the MARC Train outside Camden Station before the Orioles Home Opener against divisional rivals New York Yankees. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Scenes of the Orioles' home opener at Camden Yards on April 7, 2023.

Orioles mascot siginals the game on play during the Orioles home opener at Camden Yards. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Scenes of the Orioles' home opener at Camden Yards on April 7, 2023.

Full stadium scene of the Orioles home opener at Camden Yards. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Scenes of the Orioles' home opener at Camden Yards on April 7, 2023.

Scenes from the Orioles home opener at Camden Yards on April 7, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Scenes from the Orioles home opener at Camden Yards on April 7, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Proud bird at the Orioles home opener at Camden Yards. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Pat McFaul, of Rosedale also know by his nickname “Old School” poses for a portrait on his way to Camden yards for the Orioles Home Opener against divisional rivals New York Yankees. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Fans make their way to their seats at Camden yards before the Orioles’ Home Opener against divisional rivals New York Yankees. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Scenes from the Orioles home opener at Camden Yards on April 7, 2023.

Scenes from the Orioles home opener at Camden Yards as Orioles #2 Brady Anderson hits the ball. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)