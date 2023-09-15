Orioles reliever Félix Bautista continues throwing, is ‘making great progress’ despite UCL injury

Published 9/15/2023 6:55 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/15/2023 6:57 p.m. EDT

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) throws a pitch during a regular season game between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Baltimore defeated the Nationals 1-0. (Tom Brenner for The Baltimore Banner)
The Orioles do not believe Félix Bautista is risking further injury by attempting to come back before this season ends. (Tom Brenner for The Baltimore Banner)

In the three weeks since Félix Bautista suffered a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the Orioles right-handed reliever has made slow but steady progress as October nears.

Bautista hasn’t been ruled out for a return to the Orioles this season, even as the likelihood of a comeback in time for the postseason appears thin. General manager and Executive Vice President Mike Elias said last week that immediate action in the form of surgery or an injection wasn’t required, and the team is holding out on a decision to see how Bautista responds to throwing.

So far, in the limited form Bautista has thrown, the closer has responded well.

“Making great progress. He feels good,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’ll continue to have him go through his throwing progression. … All signs have been that he’s feeling good both during and after, and that’s good news. We’ll see what happens.”

Bautista took another step forward on the field before Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays when he completed a long-toss session that reached a maximum of at least 100 feet. After long toss, Bautista came in and threw pitches to bullpen catcher Joel Polanco from flat ground, although he wasn’t throwing at his pre-injury intensity.

He threw about 10 mock pitches from flat ground, including a few that appeared to be his slider, based on his pre-pitch glove movement.

The whole time, head athletic trainer Brian Ebel hovered nearby. Pitching coach Chris Holt also checked in throughout the session.

Elias said last week there wasn’t a date set for when the Orioles must decide whether Bautista will return this year.

“It doesn’t make sense to do this if it doesn’t seem like there’s any chance of him contributing the rest of the year,” Elias said. “I would still characterize this as something we can’t count on. We are going to take it very carefully. His career and his future and the team’s future are first and foremost. We are very confident that everything we are doing is not in the realm of introducing any additional long-term risk.”

There is precedent to pitching with an injured elbow, however — and Elias has seen it while working with the Houston Astros organization.

In 2018, Astros right-hander Lance McCullers injured his elbow in early August. McCullers missed six weeks with a forearm strain before returning to throw in relief over the final week of the regular season. He appeared five more times out of the bullpen in the postseason, then underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in November.

McCullers had more time off than Bautista might have, though. He suffered the initial injury with nearly two months remaining in the season; Bautista sustained his elbow injury three weeks ago, giving him little more than a month before the playoffs begin.

Still, the Orioles and Bautista are doing this for a reason, even if there’s only a slim chance it comes to fruition.

