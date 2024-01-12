The Orioles finished the shuffling of their pitching coaching staff Friday, announcing the promotion of Mitch Plassmeyer into the major league assistant role to work with Drew French.

French — hired earlier this offseason from the Atlanta Braves to replace Chris Holt — and Plassmeyer will take over day-to-day operations of a pitching staff that excelled in 2023. Despite the relative inexperience of most of the rotation, right-hander Kyle Bradish earned votes for the Cy Young Award, and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez took leaps forward as the season went on.

Holt remains in the organization, focused solely on his role as the director of pitching. In that position, Holt will oversee the development of pitchers throughout the organization. Plassmeyer replaces Darren Holmes, who has since taken a position as the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen coach.

Plassmeyer has been with the Orioles since 2022 as the minor league pitching coordinator. In that role, Plassmeyer helped cultivate an organization-wide pitching approach. Now, he’ll work in the majors with many of the same arms he helped develop in the minors.

“The players really buy into the process, because they feel like they have ownership in it,” Plassmeyer told The Banner’s Jon Meoli last year. “They know it’s individualized for them, and they’ve really kind of bought into that culture of being willing to try new things, being willing and open to understand the information, and being curious and asking really good questions of how it pertains to them.”

Prior to joining Baltimore, Plassmeyer served as the University of Missouri’s pitching coach and, earlier, as the school’s director of player development.

The second change to Baltimore’s coaching staff came in the form of a promotion for Grant Anders. The 27-year-old will move from a major league player development analyst to become the major league development coach. Anders joined the organization in 2019 as Double-A Bowie’s development coach as has worked up since then.

Apart from Plassmeyer, French and Anders, the major league coaching staff remains intact from the Orioles’ 101-win season.

Under manager Brandon Hyde, Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller remain the co-hitting coaches, with Cody Asche serving as the offensive strategy coach. Tim Cossins is the major league field coordinator and catching instructor. Fredi González stays as the bench coach, José Hernández is a major league coach, Tony Mansolino is the third base coach and Anthony Sanders is the first base coach.