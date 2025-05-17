With the Orioles 13 games under .500 and 10.5 games back in the AL East, the team fired manager Brandon Hyde.

The Orioles also let go of major league field coordinator/catching instructor Tim Cossins.

Third base coach Tony Mansolino is taking over as interim manager, the Orioles said.

“As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. “Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I want to thank Brandon for his hard work, dedication, and passion all these years, and for returning the team to the playoffs and winning an AL East championship. His many positive contributions to this organization and to Baltimore will remain, and we wish he and his family the best.”

Here’s analysis from The Baltimore Banner sports desk on the Orioles’ coaching staff shake-up.

Hyde may not have been the problem, but he wasn’t the solution

The Orioles’ biggest problem is there’s no one way for them to lose. They’ve blown pitching starts, and they’ve failed to capitalize at the plate. They’ve lost blowouts, they’ve lost close games, and they almost never come back anymore. Friday night’s home loss to Washington — in which they had nine more hits than the Nationals but lost by a run — was the coup de grâce of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. I’m not sure Brandon Hyde was a huge part of the problem, but he certainly wasn’t part of the solution. With two sweeps at the hands of the Twins and not a lot of clear paths forward, it was time for someone to be held accountable. If the Orioles players were sleepwalking through these struggles, they have to be awake now.

- Kyle Goon, columnist

This was the biggest move the front office could make this early in the season

When discussing the trade deadline, Mike Elias often refers to Memorial Day as when teams take stock of their seasons. He obviously could not wait that long. This was a decision I’m sure the front office didn’t make lightly — mostly because there’s plenty of fault to place on them — but there are no other levers to pull in May. It already feels too late, but that’s no reason not to do it. Something needed to happen to knock this season off this terrible trajectory, and this was the biggest something possible.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

- Jon Meoli, Orioles columnist

Orioles fans have their head on a pike

Fans have been calling for this move for weeks now as the Orioles looked nothing like the playoff contender many expected them to be. Orioles control person David Rubenstein and general manager Mike Elias (how much of a leash does he now have?) had to signal some sort of change, and now they have. The Camden Yards faithful have been heard. Will this light a fire under a roster that has looked lost many times throughout this dismal start? Maybe, but I don’t think it will be enough to move the Orioles up the standings. All the problems that have plagued them to this point remain: The rotation is a mess, and the offense is too boom or bust. We’re in for a long summer.

-Brandon Weigel, assistant sports editor