Orioles free agency bracket (Round of 32) | Banner Baseball Live Chat

Published 11/14/2023 5:30 a.m. EST

Closer Jordan Hicks #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after getting the final out against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Aug. 7, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Orioles enter the offseason with few gaping roster holes, but there are several areas in which executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias can improve.

As free agency rolls along, Paul Mancano and Danielle Allentuck introduce their free agency bracket, made up of 32 players the Orioles are likely to target this winter. The entrants are broken into “regions” based on position. Right-handed and left-handed starting pitchers receive separate quadrants because of the high likelihood that Elias will sign a starter. Relievers and position players are each lumped into their own category.

The purpose of this exercise is to predict which free agents are realistic signings for the Orioles, not necessarily the best players. Players are seeded based on the perceived attractiveness to the O’s front office, and they will advance through the bracket if Paul and Danielle believe they are top priorities for Elias.

The Round of 32 matchups are below. Next week, the Sweet 16 begins.

Left-handed starting pitchers

No. 1 James Paxton vs. No. 8 Blake Snell

No. 2 Martín Pérez vs. No. 7 Jordan Montgomery

No. 3 Eduardo Rodríguez vs. No. 6 Hyun Jin Ryu

No. 4 Sean Manaea vs. No. 5 Wade Miley

Right-handed starting pitchers

No. 1 Kenta Maeda vs. No. 8 Michael Wacha

No. 2 Michael Lorenzen vs. No. 7 Luis Severino

No. 3 Seth Lugo vs. No. 6 Lucas Giolito

No. 4 Sonny Gray vs. No. 5 Frankie Montas

Relievers

No. 1 Jordan Hicks vs. No. 8 Robert Stephenson

No. 2 Wandy Peralta vs. No. 7 Ryne Stanek

No. 3 Matt Moore vs. No. 6 Keynan Middleton

No. 4 Brent Suter vs. No. 5 Hector Neris

Position Players

No. 1 Kiké Hernández vs. No. 8 Jorge Soler

No. 2 Adam Duvall vs. No. 7 Tommy Pham

No. 3 Jason Heyward vs. No. 6 Whit Merrifield

No. 4 Joc Pederson vs. No. 5 Isiah Kiner-Falefa

