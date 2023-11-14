The Orioles enter the offseason with few gaping roster holes, but there are several areas in which executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias can improve.

As free agency rolls along, Paul Mancano and Danielle Allentuck introduce their free agency bracket, made up of 32 players the Orioles are likely to target this winter. The entrants are broken into “regions” based on position. Right-handed and left-handed starting pitchers receive separate quadrants because of the high likelihood that Elias will sign a starter. Relievers and position players are each lumped into their own category.

The purpose of this exercise is to predict which free agents are realistic signings for the Orioles, not necessarily the best players. Players are seeded based on the perceived attractiveness to the O’s front office, and they will advance through the bracket if Paul and Danielle believe they are top priorities for Elias.