Within hours of the Orioles’ Wild Card loss to the Royals, the autopsy began, and it didn’t take long to determine the cause of death. Injuries to the starting staff and an uneven bullpen wounded the O’s, but the fatal blow came from an offense that disappeared at critical moments down the stretch.

Baltimore is making efforts to correct that. Changes are coming to the coaching staff, and the left-field wall is coming back in (a bit). But general manager Mike Elias will need to add another bat — preferably a right-handed one — especially if switch-hitting All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander signs elsewhere.

Here are four free agent outfielders and one designated hitter the Orioles could sign to bolster their lineup this winter.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill during batting practice before a game against the Houston Astros. (Michael Wyke/AP)

Tyler O’Neill

2025 age: 30

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

2024 stats: .241/.336/.511, 31 home runs, 2.7 WAR in 113 games

If you’re looking for consistency, O’Neill is probably not your guy. After posting 6.1 WAR and finishing Top 10 in the NL MVP vote in 2021, the former Cardinal produced a pair of lackluster seasons in St. Louis. But a trade to Boston rejuvenated O’Neill, who crushed 31 homers in 113 games.

There are red flags, however. O’Neill’s power jump also came with a frightening spike in whiffs. His 33.6% strikeout rate ranked in the bottom 2% of MLB. His defense has also regressed, so the O’s may not want to stick him anywhere other than right field. Still, he walks at an above-average rate, and if Baltimore buys his jump in power, they could do worse replacing Santander.

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar celebrates after hitting a bunt single during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Jurickson Profar

2025 age: 32

Bats/Throws: Both/Right

2024 stats: .280/.380/.459, 24 home runs, 3.7 WAR in 158 games

If Tyler O’Neill’s production is inconsistent, Profar’s is downright erratic. The highs have been encouraging: 3 WAR in 2022, 3.7 in 2024. But the lows, including a terrible 2023 stint in Colorado that got him released, have been concerning.

He’s 31, hits from both sides of the plate and consistently posts high walk rates. A former infielder, Profar has been relegated to left field since 2021, where his defense leaves a lot to be desired. Statcast has him in the 7th percentile in range. If the O’s new hitting coaches can get the most out of his bat, he’d be a real steal. But that’s anyone’s guess.

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández celebrates his two-run home run during Game 2 of the World Series. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Teoscar Hernández

2025 age: 32

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

2024 stats: .272/.339/.501, 33 home runs, 4.3 WAR in 154 games

If you were to build a free agent in a lab designed to fit what the Orioles need this offseason, he’d look a lot like Hernández. A 32-year-old corner outfielder with playoff pedigree and big-time power from the right side of the plate, Hernández should be at the top of Elias’ wish list.

Hernández doesn’t come without concerns: His defense and strikeout rates are subpar, and his excellent 2024 season in Los Angeles came on the heels of a middling one-year run in Seattle. Still, Hernández is the second-best outfielder on the free agent market — superstar Juan Soto being first — and if he’s willing to take a short-term deal with a high average annual value, the O’s shouldn’t hesitate.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Randal Grichuk

2025 age: 33

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

2024 stats: .291/.348/.528, 12 home runs, 2.2 WAR in 106 games

If you can’t beat him, sign him. In 63 career games against the Orioles, Grichuk has posted a ridiculous .323/.361/.703 slash line, tormenting them as a member of the Blue Jays, Angels and Diamondbacks. He is to Baltimore what Ryan Mountcastle is to Toronto.

But he doesn’t do that to everyone. Grichuk hasn’t hit 20 homers in a season since 2021. His .291 average and 140 OPS+ in 2024 look impressive, but he compiled those numbers in just 106 games as Arizona platooned him with Joc Pederson. Maybe the O’s use him in a similar role, starting him over Heston Kjerstad or Ryan O’Hearn when facing a lefty.

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Andrew McCutchen

2025 age: 38

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

2024 stats: .232/.328/.411, 20 home runs, 0.8 WAR in 120 games

McCutchen, 38, just keeps chugging along, though the one-time Gold Glover is no longer asked to play the field. His return to Pittsburgh in 2023 was a feel-good story, and the partnership worked so well they decided to run it back in 2024. Despite battling injuries, McCutchen blasted 20 homers while reaching base at a .328 clip, a rate which would’ve ranked second on the Orioles among qualified hitters.

Adding McCutchen would indicate the Orioles are comfortable with rotating Kjerstad and O’Hearn through right field, a dubious proposition considering their defensive deficiencies. But McCutchen’s veteran savvy and effortless charm could be the perfect addition to a team that needs someone to take some pressure off the young stars.