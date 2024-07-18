Interest in the Orioles has extended beyond an increase in attendance at Camden Yards. Fans are tuning in just about every night, too.

As Baltimore compiles another strong campaign, viewership numbers on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network are reaching new heights. According to Nielsen data distributed by MASN, viewership numbers for the first half of the Orioles season are 35% higher than they were at this time in 2023.

Across Baltimore’s designated market area, the Orioles are averaging 100,000 viewers per quarter hour each night on MASN. Nielsen measures ratings based on 15-minute increments to represent viewership over the course of a program.

“Marylanders love Orioles baseball, and they are coming to MASN every night to be a part of something special. This young team is talented, exciting and they play the game with the same grit and enthusiasm fans can appreciate and can identify with,” MASN senior executive John McGuinness said in a statement. “Five Orioles just played in the MLB All-Star Game, the farm system is loaded — the future is indeed bright in Birdland. We expect viewership to only grow as the pennant races heat up.”

The Philadelphia Phillies and Orioles are the only two Major League Baseball teams with regional sports network growth above 30%, according to Nielsen data distributed by MASN. The on-field performance is one major reason — Baltimore is 58-38 during the first half, and it leads the American League East by one game. The Phillies, meanwhile, have the best record in baseball at 62-34.

MASN has also become more accessible. Although the network was placed in a more expensive package on Comcast, MASN became available on FuboTV before the start of the season, giving fans a streaming option.

MASN states that the viewership over the first half of the season has made Orioles games on the network the No. 1 most-viewed program, in prime time, across the Baltimore region.

Through 52 home games, the Orioles have attracted 1,453,823 fans to Camden Yards. In 81 home games last year, they brought in 1,936,798.