There’s a certain buzz in the air — and an unmistakable fashion statement in the crowd — on a few specific days a year at Camden Yards.

Sure, the Orioles are good, so the baseline liveliness of the crowd is energetic. But add in Hawaiian shirts or floppy hats? It’s next level. It creates a home-field advantage. It made manager Brandon Hyde wish for more floppy hat giveaways in the future because of how the energy in the crowd “inspires our guys.”

The Orioles released their 2024 fan giveaway schedule Tuesday, and, never fear, there are floppy hat and Hawaiian shirt days on the schedule. There’s a whole host of other giveaways that should draw crowds, including bobblehead nights for Hyde, Mr. Splash, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Anthony Santander.

In addition, the Orioles announced that regular season home game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Fans who are subscribed to the Orioles Insider newsletter have the chance to purchase tickets beginning Jan. 23, and they will receive a half-price discount on all April and May home games.

At this point, opening day tickets are only available (and have been available) to Birdland Members. Fans new to a Birdland Membership can receive access to opening day tickets based shortly after purchasing a plan.

The promotions begin opening day with an Orioles rally towel available to all fans, and they continue with an Orioles hat available to all fans 14 and younger on April 14. Hyde, the reigning American League Manager of the Year, has his bobblehead night April 27, with availability for the first 20,000 fans 15 years and older.

The other four bobbleheads are spread out over the season. Mr. Splash’s day is May 10. June 1 serves as Santander’s bobblehead giveaway. Rutschman has a switch-hitter bobblehead (with details of what exactly that means not immediately available) on July 28, and Henderson rounds out the crew with his giveaway Aug. 23.

This year, the Hawaiian shirt and floppy hat giveaways are City Connect themed. The shirt, available to the first 30,000 fans 15 years and older, will be on June 29, and the floppy hat, which is reversible, will be handed out July 26 to the first 20,000 fans 21 and older (Coors Light is the sponsor).

The Orioles plan for T-shirt giveaways on May 27 (hot dog race theme), June 13, Aug. 17 and Sept. 2 (a T-shirt hoodie). An Orioles soccer jersey will be available for the first 25,000 fans on Aug. 24, and an Orioles football jersey will be given out to 20,000 fans on Sept. 7. On Sept. 22, 20,000 fans will receive an Orioles crewneck sweatshirt.

In addition, an Orioles LGBTQ+ Pride Night jersey is available for the first 10,000 fans on June 27. An Orioles 70th-anniversary replica jersey will be give away May 17 to 20,000 fans.

Other giveaways include Topps baseball cards (July 27), a City Connect rope hat (Aug. 14) and beach towel (July 9).

The Orioles also announced they would have two Bark at Oriole Park events this year, coming April 16 and Sept. 18, allowing fans to bring their dog along for the fun. Between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22, the Orioles will host fan appreciation weekend.