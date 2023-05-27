Orioles GM Mike Elias says the team is ‘preparing to be buyers’ at MLB trade deadline

Manager Brandon Hyde has frequently joked that the Orioles – who have 19 comeback victories this season and played three straight extra-inning games during the road trip – have strained his blood pressure. The same could be said of Elias, who broadcast cameras caught Thursday night in New York watching with nail-biting intensity. But, after he presided over two teams that lost more than 100 games, it’s clear Elias is willing to live with the nightly suspense as the Orioles are fighting in just about every game – and winning most of them.