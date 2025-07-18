TAMPA, Fla. — There seems to be no end in sight for Grayson Rodriguez’s injury problems.

The Orioles right-handed starter, who hasn’t pitched in a game in nearly a year, is being pulled back as he deals with elbow soreness again, interim manager Tony Mansolino said. He will be evaluated next week.

“Grayson is a great competitor, he’s fierce and he’s tough,” Mansolino said. “This is really hard for him; it’s hard for his teammates; it’s hard for the Orioles. So hopefully we get better news in the next week or so and see where he’s at.”

For Rodriguez, this is the latest chapter in an injury saga that dates to 2022. That season, while in Triple-A, Rodriguez was placed on the injured list with a right lat muscle strain, delaying his debut until 2023.

Last August, Rodriguez was placed on the injured list with right lat/teres discomfort. He attempted to return, but the team ended his season in September instead of having him try to come back for the playoffs. The intent, former manager Brandon Hyde said, was to give him time to get ready for 2025.

But 2025 hasn’t gone any better for Rodriguez. Although he said he entered camp healthy, he was shut down after his second start after his velocity dipped and he felt sluggish. He got a cortisone shot for elbow inflammation a few days later and was ruled out for opening day.

In April, while he attempted to return from his elbow problem, Rodriguez began to feel shoulder soreness again. An MRI revealed another lat strain, his third since 2022.

However, he had been making progress. In June, Rodriguez said the elbow was no longer a problem and he was focused on the lat. On July 4, after throwing 25 pitches in a bullpen session, Rodriguez said he had no pain, was throwing at 100% and was hopeful he would go on a rehab assignment soon. He slightly altered his mechanics, he said, raising his arm angle a hair to take some of the stress off the lat.

“So far so good,” he said July 4. “Bullpens are going nice, thrown a few of them, and progressing well.”

But now the elbow is the problem again. Mansolino said he did not want to speculate if the mechanical changes led to the elbow flaring up.

The Orioles were counting on Rodriguez to take the next step and lead the rotation this season, general manager Mike Elias expecting Rodriguez to help fill the hole left by Corbin Burnes, who signed with Arizona. Instead, without a healthy Rodriguez and with a slew of other pitching injuries, the Orioles have had the second-worst rotation in MLB this season, pitching to a 5.16 staff ERA.

Rodriguez had a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts last season.

There is better news on the injury front for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman, out since June 21 with a left oblique strain, is facing live pitching and is projected to go on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Ryan Mountcastle, who has a right hamstring strain, will also face live pitching Saturday and could go on a rehab assignment next week as well.

Cade Povich (left hip inflammation) will pitch in Norfolk on Saturday, and Zach Eflin (low back discomfort) is pitching in Sarasota on Friday. Kyle Bradish, who had Tommy John surgery last June, will throw two innings in Sarasota on Saturday.