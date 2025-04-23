Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez is dealing with a mild lat strain, which was revealed after the starting pitcher received additional opinions on his MRI, manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday.

The outcome is, generally, positive. Hyde said Rodriguez is feeling better, the recovery shouldn’t be long term and Rodriguez will resume throwing in a couple of weeks. At the same time, Rodriguez has suffered three lat strains since 2022, including one that ended his 2024 season.

The lat injuries prompted Rodriguez to alter his delivery this offseason to take strain off that muscle, but as he rehabbed from elbow inflammation sustained in spring training, Rodriguez felt shoulder soreness that prompted imaging.

Still, Hyde said, “I’m trying to stay optimistic about it. He’s had a tough time staying healthy the last few years, and a lat strain is a lat strain. You’re hoping when he starts throwing in a couple weeks, and his progression, that he stays healthy.”

When asked whether Rodriguez adjusted his delivery again in response to the elbow soreness he felt — thus causing this lat injury — Hyde said he didn’t know. Hyde also didn’t have a timeline for a potential return to game action for Rodriguez.

“Let’s get him back on the mound, let’s get him playing catch again, and we’ll go from there,” Hyde said.

Realistically, Rodriguez will miss much of the first half of the season, if not more. He missed spring training due to elbow soreness and had completed two full bullpen sessions, including one with off-speed offerings, before the shoulder soreness cropped up. Rodriguez will need to undergo another ramp-up process akin to spring training once he’s healthy.

He’s one of several injured pitchers for Baltimore. Right-hander Zach Eflin, who’s also dealing with a lat strain, will throw another bullpen this week. He could be in the mix for a May return. Left-hander Trevor Rogers made his first rehab start since suffering a late-winter knee dislocation when he threw three innings (two earned runs) for Double-A Chesapeake on Wednesday.

And, as the Orioles deal with a starting rotation that has produced a league-worst 6.22 ERA, right-hander Brandon Young is scheduled to make the second start of his career Friday against the Detroit Tigers. A potential call-up of right-hander Kyle Gibson, who joined late in camp and has built his pitch count in the minors, could also occur this weekend, although Hyde didn’t have information to share on that front.

In the grand scheme of setbacks for Rodriguez, the news relayed by Hyde on Wednesday seemed generally positive. But Rodriguez has dealt with shoulder issues routinely since turning professional.

He missed time in 2022, when he was in the minor leagues, with a lat muscle strain. Shoulder inflammation and a lat/teres strain resulted in two injured list stints last year. And this year, as the Orioles hoped Rodriguez would step into a top-of-the-rotation role, he has dealt with elbow and shoulder soreness.