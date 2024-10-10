The Orioles are restructuring their business operations department and, with it, are moving longtime executive Greg Bader into a new role overseeing Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, the team announced.

Bader is set to become the executive vice president and general manager of the television network. He will report to the team’s recently appointed president of business operations, Catie Griggs. Under Griggs, the department’s staff will undergo a makeover as several new positions are opened.

The open positions will be: chief financial officer, chief revenue officer, chief marketing officer, chief human resources officer, senior vice president of strategy and innovation, and general counsel.

Mike Hoppes, senior vice president of finance, will retire at the end of 2024 but will remain into 2025 to help with a transition if needed.

Bader has worked for Baltimore since 1994, when he began as a public relations intern. Since then, Bader has moved up the ranks, most recently serving as an executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Orioles.

In that position, Bader oversaw much of the day-to-day business needs of the club, including revenue, entertainment and broadcasting.

“Greg has an unparalleled level of expertise of both baseball administration and the sports industry overall which I’m confident will allow him to seamlessly transition into the role with MASN. I look forward to continuing to work alongside him for years to come,” Griggs said in a statement.

The move to take the helm at MASN comes at a turbulent time for regional sports networks.

This week, Major League Baseball announced it would take over the broadcasts of the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers next season as part of the fallout from Diamond Sports Group’s cutbacks.

MLB already handles broadcasts for the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Griggs said the Orioles plan to continue broadcasting Nationals games in 2025 and beyond. Part of the agreement with MLB when the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington was the creation of MASN, which gives the Orioles a superior stake in the Nationals’ television rights.

The Orioles said Griggs was not available to speak with The Banner.

In May, Cal Perry, the team’s senior vice president and chief content officer, tweeted that the Orioles had seen a 54% increase in average household viewership during the first part of the season. That, Perry said, was the largest increase throughout the majors.

Perry, who’s working on a documentary on the Orioles’ season, will complete that project and leave to pursue other opportunities early in 2025.

Before the season, Fubo, a streaming service, added MASN to its lineup. But the move came as MASN was moved to a pricier package on Comcast.

Bader has played a key role in MASN’s operations. He helps to discover and maintain on-air talent, such as lead play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown. Brown signed a contract extension in August to remain in Baltimore for the next several seasons, although an exact timeline wasn’t disclosed.

“It’s been an honor to have devoted my professional career to the Orioles and Major League Baseball, and I am equally honored to begin this new role with MASN,” Bader said in a statement. “Like millions of baseball fans throughout the Mid-Atlantic, I have welcomed MASN into my home for the past twenty seasons, and I am thrilled to now play a role in working to enhance that experience as the network continues to bring unmatched coverage of two great teams to two incredible baseball communities.”