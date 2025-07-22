CLEVELAND — In the city of rock ‘n roll, the Led Zeppelin lyrics rang true Monday night at Progressive Field. It kept on raining, and the levee broke.

It broke fully in the seventh inning for the Orioles’ pitching staff after an entire night of flirting with disaster. That began with another inauspicious start from right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano and continued with Baltimore’s string of relievers. The Cleveland Guardians stranded a season-high 15 runners on base and still won, 10-5, which underscores how much more lopsided this score could’ve been in the series opener.

As it is, the Orioles’ hot start against right-hander Tanner Bibee gave way to a fifth loss in their last six games, and as the trade deadline approaches in just over a week, the expected sell-off is almost assured.

Baltimore fell to 11 games below .500 (44-55) with the loss Monday. Under interim manager Tony Mansolino, the Orioles received a momentary burst of life — and as a result, they managed to linger in the wild-card conversation long enough to make the trade deadline outlook hazy.

But the recent downturn, which included series losses to the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays before Monday’s defeat, left general manager Mike Elias this weekend to acknowledge the reality. During a segment on MLB Network Radio, he said Baltimore would listen to offers for their impending free agents.

Sugano hasn’t made much of a case for himself lately. The right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) in 3 2/3 innings because of a total lack of command. The four-seam fastball to José Ramírez in the first inning? Right down the middle, after a walk and single to lead off the frame, wasn’t a good option. The ball left Ramírez’s bat for a three-run homer.

But even then, Sugano faced traffic each inning — and somehow, he avoided the sort of collapse he toyed with each time.

The Guardians loaded the bases in the second and couldn’t score. They put two on base in the third and didn’t score. They required an error to extend the fourth inning, and that unearned run came home before right-hander Corbin Martin got Sugano out of the jam.

In all, Sugano walked a season-high four batters. The constant stream of runners on base forced him into an early exit. And behind Sugano, the Orioles’ stable of relievers didn’t quell the Guardians’ offense.

Martin allowed a solo homer to Bo Naylor, and Kyle Manzardo launched one against right-handed Colin Selby to supply Cleveland with a one-run lead. Then left-hander Grant Wolfram allowed two runs with bases-loaded walk and another two through an RBI single.

It kept on raining. There turned out to be no holding back the swell of runs in what became a hefty loss.