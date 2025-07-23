CLEVELAND — Tony Mansolino has circled many dates in the imaginary calendar of his mind. Like the estimated return dates of some key injured players, such as Adley Rutschman, Kyle Bradish and Ryan Mountcastle. Another date is Aug. 1, when the trade deadline is done and dusted.

“But the most important one is tonight,” the Orioles’ interim manager said prior to the game, because he was hoping for a win.

At some point — and maybe that point has already arrived without Baltimore’s knowing (or at least fully acknowledging) it— the focus will shift from winning to development. There was a key opportunity for development in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Right-hander Brandon Young found himself in a jam of his own making. There were two on with one out, and the impending intentional walk to José Ramírez loaded the bases.

Mansolino plucked Young from the game. He pointed out to the bullpen, calling in right-hander Andrew Kittredge. The reliever allowed a sacrifice fly but evaded any more damage against the Orioles — the best-case scenario, allowing Baltimore to remain close on the scoreboard.

The decision to protect Young in that instance, however, is one that goes against the developmental side of the game, just as the decision to leave infielder Coby Mayo out of the lineup for days may prevent earlier flourishing. Where does Young fit in the future of the Orioles? Can the 26-year-old be relied upon for big innings next year?

At this point, the Orioles don’t know for sure the answer to those questions.

The one answer that Mansolino and others will soon learn is that development may mean more than the prospect of winning that night’s game. Baltimore fell to 12 games below .500 (44-56) with its sixth loss in seven games. Once the Orioles sell at the deadline, the rest of 2025 will be devoted to 2026. Which of these players are part of the core group? Can a prospect take the next step?

This debate occurs almost daily when it comes to Mayo, the corner infield prospect who has seen his plate appearances dwindle in July despite a strong end to June. On Tuesday, in a rare start this month, Mayo worked two full-count walks against left-hander Joey Cantillo, whose career numbers show reverse splits that make Mayo’s matchup more difficult. That’s one way to learn — both from a player perspective and organizationally.

Mayo finished with a career-high three walks and added a single in the ninth. He scored a run in the seventh when his walk preceded singles from Ryan O’Hearn and Jackson Holliday.

Ramón Laureano’s solo homer (his 13th, tied for most on the team) plated a run earlier. The Orioles had an opportunity in the fifth with bases loaded and no outs after another of Mayo’s walks. But catcher Jacob Stallings grounded into a double that that scored one yet limited the possibility of a crooked number.

And after Kittredge cleaned up for Young, other relievers couldn’t hold the close game. Left-hander Gregory Soto walked three batters and allowed two runs in the sixth. Right-hander Yennier Cano allowed a run, too.

For Young, there have been moments that show his potential as a back-end starter. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets earlier this month, then he stumbled with seven runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins. And regardless of those results, the minor league options in his contract will make him a valuable depth piece for a few more years.

But can he be more? Unclear.

At the first sign of real trouble, the Orioles pulled Young on Tuesday. In a pennant race, it probably is the prudent decision. In a push for mediocrity, daily wins can come in the form of individual successes.

Young allowed a solo homer to Ramírez in the first inning, and another run scored in the third inning after a two-out single and walk set up Kyle Manzardo’s RBI knock. When the trouble mounted in the fifth, with a walk and double bookending Steven Kwan’s strikeout, Mansolino opted for the bullpen.

Young finished with 73 pitches. Since returning to the major leagues from a stint on the injured list in May due to shoulder discomfort, Young hasn’t surpassed 76 pitches in a start. Baltimore may be keeping Young on a tight leash to ensure an injury flare-up doesn’t occur.

The tricky balance ahead for Baltimore will be finding the right mix of development and winning. This is still Major League Baseball. Most teams are trying to win. Fans expect it. But in the short-term, as the focus rightfully moves to 2026, there may be value in learning, even if it comes in a loss.

News and notes