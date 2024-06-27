There are certain pitchers whose turn comes up in the rotation and a team can exhale. They’re the aces, the steady flagship of a pitching staff, and they’re in small supply around the majors.

The Orioles needed that sort of start Wednesday to help buck a five-game losing streak and an eight-game slide from a rotation that has been buffeted by three season-ending injuries.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez answered the call in Baltimore’s much-needed 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians.

Rodriguez is in only his second year in the majors, but when he is at his best, he looks like the sort of ace a team can rely on to halt a slippery slope. He can grind through an appearance, working around a pair of solo home runs Wednesday to complete seven innings.

For the first time in nine games, Rodriguez supplied the Orioles with a quality start. In the other eight, the rotation had allowed 36 runs in 39 2/3 innings — good for a 7.26 ERA and 1.789 WHIP.

But Rodriguez quieted a red-hot Cleveland lineup beyond the home runs by Jhonkensy Noel (whose long ball was hit first MLB hit in his first plate appearance) and Gabriel Arias. And the Orioles hurler received run support from Gunnar Henderson, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn, who all blasted off in another power display for a lineup that leads baseball in homers.

Henderson, who’s continuing to bolster an All-Star résumé, drove in Jorge Mateo with a single in the second inning. He then clubbed a solo shot off Guardians right-hander Carlos Carrasco in the fifth. With the two-hit night, Henderson raised his on-base-plus-slugging percentage to 1.005 — the third-best mark in the majors, behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

Mullins prolonged his strong June when he lifted a homer to Eutaw Street in the seventh, giving the Orioles the lead in the process. The homer rose Mullins’ average to .214, but the last two weeks have been especially impressive. Including his two hits Wednesday, Mullins has recorded 17 hits in his last 13 games.

And, with O’Hearn’s eighth-inning dinger, seven hitters on the Orioles have reached double-digit home run figures.

The questions around Baltimore’s pitching staff only grew over the course of a week in which starters stumbled. A strong display from Rodriguez doesn’t end those questions; with the trade deadline approaching July 30, the Orioles may well look to add to the rotation and bullpen as they prepare for a postseason push.

But the Orioles needed an outing such as Rodriguez’s on Wednesday nonetheless to break out of a rut. And he delivered, with seven quality innings laying the groundwork for Craig Kimbrel’s save and Baltimore’s victory.