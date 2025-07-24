CLEVELAND — It’s worth remembering where Jackson Holliday was a year ago today.

In the life of even the most highly touted prospects, there are growing pains. At this time last season, Holliday was in Norfolk, playing for the Triple-A affiliate, waiting for a second chance in the majors after his first resulted in a demotion after only 10 games.

Now look at Holliday. He is a fixture at the top of Baltimore’s batting order, and while he served as the designated hitter in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss against the Cleveland Guardians, he has made second base his near-everyday home.

The first-pitch ambush of a slider from right-hander Slade Cecconi turned into Holliday’s team-leading 14th home run. Among qualified American League second basemen, Holliday ranks third in homers. His .735 on-base-plus-slugging percentage ranks fourth.

Where Holliday was a year ago is worth remembering because the Orioles will rely on more prospects to continue growing, even if their early showcases leave something to be desired.

Right-hander Brandon Young, optioned Wednesday to make room for the return of right-hander Zach Eflin, is only seven starts into his MLB career. Infielder Coby Mayo, who was relegated to the bench again despite reaching base four times Tuesday, is not a finished product on offense or defense.

Even shortstop Gunnar Henderson, outfielder Colton Cowser and infielder Jordan Westburg — part of the young core Baltimore has bred — could conceivably take steps forward toward consistent production.

When framed in that light, the lowlights of the 2025 season for some of these characters could become worthwhile reminiscing in 2026 — another look how far he’s come moment, just as Holliday is experiencing.

The Orioles (44-56) lost. They’ve done that plenty lately. They’ve dropped seven of their last eight games and are limping toward the trade deadline.

But Holliday’s home run, which momentarily tied the game before right-hander Colin Selby allowed the go-ahead run in the eighth, is noteworthy not just for its distance but because of what pitch it came against.

Last year, Holliday couldn’t figure out sliders. He hit .043 against them.

But he has improved this season, and especially so since June 10. Entering Wednesday, since June 10, Holliday’s OPS against sliders was 1.033 — before the homer, which will elevate that further. One of the largest hurdles for hitters adapting to the big leagues is hitting off-speed pitches. They are so much sharper, so much more deceptive, than ones they see in the minors.

Holliday, however, has improved across the board against each pitch type.

Apart from Holliday’s homer, the Orioles scored a run off Cecconi in the third after Westburg’s leadoff double. Ryan O’Hearn plated him with a sacrifice fly. That gave Eflin a lead.

The showing from Eflin was promising, even if it included a blip in terms of command during the fourth inning. He cruised without allowing a baserunner in the the first three innings. Then Steven Kwan worked a leadoff walk in the fourth, and Eflin — pitching in his first game since returning from the injured list earlier Wednesday from a lower back strain — could only marvel at the way José Ramírez dug out his two-strike pitch.

Eflin located his 0-2 curveball well, low and outside. Ramírez still pulled it for a double. And, with two runners in scoring position, Kyle Manzardo lifted a two-run single into left field.

The fastball placement to Manzardo, elevated and over the middle, is one pitch Eflin would want back. Beyond that, though, his first outing since June 28 went well. He completed five innings with two hits, one walk and five strikeouts. He should receive one more start prior to the July 31 trade deadline, and another solid showing could boost his appeal to contending teams.

Until the calendar flips to August, that will be a major focus in these games. Once August strikes, learning opportunities may take center stage. Holliday is an example of how a player’s first stint in the majors doesn’t dissolve his future.