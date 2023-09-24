CLEVELAND — The Orioles desperately needed this, a night of no frills when their starter went a respectful amount of innings, their offense produced enough runs and their bullpen didn’t cause additional stress.

But they didn’t just get the bare minimum in their 2-1 win over the Guardians. John Means, in his third start back from Tommy John surgery, gave the team 7 1/3 innings, allowing just one run while carrying a no-hitter into the seventh. Andrés Giménez broke up the bid with a solo homer, the only run the Orioles would allow.

The Orioles, who snapped a four-game losing streak, are one day away from their first off day since Sept. 7. Their magic number to win the AL East is down to five.

“This stretch that we’ve been, the schedule makers need to take a look at it because it’s really unfair and unhealthy,” manager Brandon Hyde said pregame. “To do this to a team in September, especially the teams that we are playing, I’m just really proud of our guys.”

Means has been in this position before, accomplishing the feat in 2021 when he went nine hitless innings against the Mariners and nearly threw a perfect game. But much has changed over the past two years.

Eleven months after that career milestone, Means had reconstructive elbow surgery. That, coupled with a back strain, sidelined him for 17 months. When he hit the injured list in April, 2022, the Orioles were in last place in the AL East. Now, they are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2016 and potentially days away from clinching the division.

Means returned just in time to be a part of the team down the stretch. He made his first start Sept. 12, allowing three runs in five innings. He followed with one run in five innings Sept. 18. Overall, he was happy to be back but still discouraged with where his breaking ball was.

On Saturday, though, Means flowed seamlessly through the game, needing just 19 pitches to get through the first two games. He stayed calm after he walked Myles Straw in the third, and didn’t allow another runner until the fifth, when he hit Gabriel Arias.

Means entered the seventh inning, no-hitter still intact, at 82 pitches. The most he had thrown in his first two starts was 86, and the Orioles now have a postseason to think about and a reconstructed arm to protect. Means retired Josh Naylor and Ramón Laureano, but Giménez got on top of Means’ changeup and barreled it to left field for the only hit of the day.

It seemed like Means’ day was done, seven innings a feat of its own. But he came trotting back out for the eighth, his day ending after getting Jose Tena, the first batter of the inning, to ground out.

Means handed the ball to Hyde, head down as he walked back to the dugout. He looked up only briefly, acknowledging the spattering of Orioles fans in attendance, before heading down to a avalanche of hugs from his teammates.

