The Orioles have waited long enough for a night like this. They waited 18 games, to be exact, to seal a second consecutive victory. They waited and waited — but never doubted a semblance of consistency would come — and finally they have it.

The sample is, of course, tiny. To say the Orioles have turned the corner, that all the issues that arose through the first 17 games have evaporated, would be to peer at the situation with orange-tinted shades. What can be said occurs in the prism of Thursday night at Camden Yards, when for the second straight game the disjointed pieces from early this season fell into place just right.

Start with Gunnar Henderson’s first home run of the season and continue to Tomoyuki Sugano’s best appearance since arriving in Major League Baseball. Add the continual breakout of Heston Kjerstad, the power of Ryan O’Hearn and the zeroes from the bullpen, and the formula spits out something familiar.

After all, this is what the Orioles are supposed to look like.

The Orioles won their first series of the year by dropping the Cleveland Guardians in Thursday’s rubber match, 6-2.

Baltimore is still two games below .500, and its starting rotation is full of questions, be them injury or performance related. What Sugano did in his fourth start since joining the Orioles this winter from Japan quieted at least one aspect of Baltimore’s rotation conundrum. The 35-year-old produced the longest start of any Orioles pitcher this year when he completed seven innings with two runs against him.

Those two runs came on back-to-back homers in the third from Daniel Schneemann and Austin Hedges. Beyond those blasts, Sugano allowed three other hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

His command, a calling card in Japan (he walked 16 batters in 156 2/3 innings last year for the Yomiuri Giants), wasn’t as crisp through three starts. Sugano issued five free passes in his first 14 innings — not many but more than he was used to.

Sugano’s efficiency helped him work through seven. He finished at 87 pitches. In Japan, six-man rotations are standard. That offers pitchers a chance to pitch with five full days of rest. This was Sugano’s first start on four days’ rest, and he didn’t seem to have any issue.

Sugano’s effort was supported almost immediately when Henderson throttled an offering from right-hander Tanner Bibee the other way for a homer. Manager Brandon Hyde elevated Cedric Mullins to the leadoff spot Thursday in part to give Henderson a chance to see a few extra pitches before stepping in, and the few extra pitches he saw led to a big result.

Henderson is gaining his timing after missing most of spring training with an intercostal muscle strain. The opposite-field homer and double he recorded in the series finale against the Guardians were positive signs, and the strong at-bats from many within the lineup helped to push Baltimore ahead.

That included a three-run homer from O’Hearn, who powered his second long ball in as many days. To even give O’Hearn an opportunity to bat with two outs in the third inning, Adley Rutschman’s walk was necessary.

And in the sixth, Kjerstad continued to prove why he deserves more regular at-bats. In Wednesday’s win, the outfielder drove a two-run single and three other hard-hit balls that found gloves. Against Bibee, Kjerstad shelled a changeup 400 feet for a two-run blast.

The Orioles have much to figure out. Their pitching staff remains injury riddled, especially after right-hander Grayson Rodriguez suffered a setback in his recovery from elbow inflammation by requiring imaging on a sore shoulder.

But on Thursday the Orioles finally got two things off their back: They won two straight games and a series. It took 18 games, but it happened at last.