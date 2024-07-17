ARLINGTON, Texas — Gunnar Henderson is trying to do something only four players in MLB history have done: go from rookie of the year to most valuable player a year later.

He’s on track to do that. He started the All-Star Game on Tuesday for the American League and is third in MLB with 28 home runs, behind only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani

So just how does the rest of the league feel about Henderson’s rise? Here’s how other All-Stars view Henderson.

Q: What’s it like facing Henderson?

Trea Turner, Phillies shortstop: I didn’t know he was as good of a defender as he is. I like his swing a lot. I watch a lot of guys’ swings and how simple and efficient it is, I think that plays out over a long period of time. That’s why I think there’s no surprise to why he’s so good offensively.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Max Fried, Braves pitcher: He’s extremely talented. He’s just extremely athletic. He’s a really big guy, and he’s one swing away from hitting a home run anytime.

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals shortstop: Just the way he plays the game, it’s awesome. What he does on and off the field, the guy he is, it’s really fun to watch. I’m a fan.

Hunter Greene, Reds pitcher: I remember facing him two months ago, and he was going on a tear and obviously still is. Great talent, very young, skilled. Takes a great at-bat, good plate discipline. It seems like he has everything to be one of the best.

Cole Ragans, Royals pitcher: Execute. He’s a special player. Obviously, you see what he’s doing this year; he’s hit 28. If you give up a single, it’s a good thing.

Ryan McMahon, Rockies third baseman: He’s that guy, if you are walking past a TV in the locker room and you see him up, you stop and watch the at-bat and when the at-bat is over you just get on your way. It’s been fun to watch. The kid is incredibly talented and should be fun to watch for years.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

CJ Abrams, Nationals shortstop: He’s fun to watch. He has 28 homers already. He’s doing his thing. It’s fun to watch.

Q: Do you view Henderson as contender for MVP?

Turner: Of course.

Fried: He’s definitely having a heck of a year. I think he’s right up there in the conversation for sure.

Witt: 100% yes. What he’s doing, he’s playing a premier position at shortstop and it’s a lot of fun to watch.

Greene: For sure.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ragans: 100%. It’s hard not to.

McMahon: I think he has to be with what he’s doing. I’ve seen him make some incredible plays on defense. I think, for me, being a good player on both sides of the ball is really important.

Abrams: For sure.