MIAMI — Their baseball equipment is all taken care of. The bats, gloves, jerseys and hats are placed into bags, put on a truck and loaded Tetris-style onto the team’s chartered jet between each city during a road trip.

It’s only their personal effects that are loaded individually by each of the 26 players on the Orioles’ active roster and, for a few of them, clothing made way for a more important suitcase addition for a road trip through the All-Star break, to Arlington, Texas, and now Miami.

Gunnar Henderson and Cole Irvin each tucked a PlayStation 5 into his suitcase, because any time away from the field meant time on the field in a virtual setting.

EA Sports’ “College Football 25” is out now to the glee of gamers who waited a decade for another installment of the franchise. Among those gamers: Henderson and Irvin, who planned to play together Wednesday night after the Orioles game.

This has been a long time coming for passionate college football fans. Henderson remembers playing the franchise as a kid with his brothers and friends, and Irvin never stopped playing it, even when the graphics and school ratings fell far out of date since the 2014 edition debuted.

“A bunch of the guys in the clubhouse, this was their prime year game,” Henderson said. “It’s cool being able to play it. And a bunch of my friends back home have been talking about it for a while. I know it’s been a really highly anticipated game, so it’s been pretty fun.”

Cole Irvin prefers to play as a lesser-known team in the game because he likes building a program. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

With their own busy schedule — they’re in the middle of a season, after all — there’s limited time to play. Henderson used the Monday off day to get game time in. Irvin has carved out late nights playing as UNC Charlotte, a team near where he lives in the offseason with his wife.

For Irvin, a new college football video game finally retired “NCAA 14.” For years, he has played the old video game via an emulator on his laptop, directing the University of Texas at San Antonio to national championship glory.

He attended Oregon. He grew up watching Southern California, a school at which his grandfather played basketball.

But nothing is more exciting to Irvin than a rebuild.

“It’s gotta be someone who’s not even on the radar for a national championship,” Irvin said. “I love building from the ground up.”

So Irvin immediately began with Charlotte, creating a Road to Glory player — a game mode in which players create an avatar and play solely as them through their college career — and a coach in dynasty mode.

The early verdict? The game is a masterpiece.

“I’m just glad there’s a lot of things they did really well for the original fan base that was still playing the game, like myself,” Irvin said. “The score bug is absolutely electric. The pageantry of every single team’s run-in on the field, really awesome. It’s just super cool to see a modern generation of how college football is portrayed. To the details of the NIL stuff and all that, I’m still trying to figure all that out for my player, but it’s fun. I enjoy it. I enjoy recruiting. I spend a lot of time doing that.”

Henderson hasn’t fallen in that deeply yet, but he’s taking part in an online dynasty league with his friends back home. Henderson would prefer to play as Auburn, the school his older brother attended and where Henderson committed to play baseball before the Orioles drafted him.

He might not get the chance to play as the Tigers, though. His friend group may use a randomizer to choose teams. And when will Henderson actually play?

“Only really get to play a couple games, because of the time of night that we get done, but right now we’re scheduling it to be where we play one to two games at night,” Henderson said. “We’re gonna have to kind of schedule it around my schedule.”

Most others in the clubhouse haven’t snagged the game yet. Ryan Mountcastle’s gaming system is home in Florida, so he’ll have to wait. Adley Rutschman, who played college football as a kicker at Oregon State, hasn’t succumbed to the temptation of playing.

But, for Henderson, Irvin and numerous other gamers, the return of a college football video game is worth fitting around their real-world responsibilities.

“I’ve been a die-hard college football fan my whole life,” Irvin said. “College football kind of runs in my veins.”