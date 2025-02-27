SARASOTA, Fla. — Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson exited the team’s spring training game on Thursday after the first inning with lower right side discomfort.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Henderson was pulled “for precautionary reasons” after he made a leaping catch in the top of the first inning and felt sore where he hit the ground.

“It’s the first inning of a spring training game in February,” Hyde said. “We felt the best thing to do was to let him go inside, look at it, relax. We’ll continue to monitor and see how he is tomorrow.”

Henderson is not scheduled to get an MRI, Hyde said.

Teams are overly cautious with players, especially ones as important as Henderson, during spring training. Last year, Henderson followed his 2023 American League Rookie of the Year title with his first All-Star nomination and a fourth-place finish in American League MVP voting. He hit .281 with an .893 OPS and 37 home runs.

If the discomfort lingers into the season, the Orioles have other options on their roster they can turn to. Jackson Holliday, who grew up at shortstop and moved to second last year, could switch back. Ramon Urías and Jordan Westburg have limited major league experience at shortstop but are possibilities. As is Jorge Mateo, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and expected to return early in the season.

Baltimore Banner photojournalist Ulysses Muñoz contributed to this report.