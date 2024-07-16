ARLINGTON, Texas — Gunnar Henderson has more home runs — and a better Scooby-Doo impression — than the rest of the field in regular-season play.

That didn’t help him during the Home Run Derby on Monday night. Henderson hit just 11 home runs, finishing last in the eight-man field during the first round of the event.

It took Henderson 10 pitches to get one out of the park, and he went on a roll for a bit before slowing back down again. His hardest hit ball was 106 mph off the bat and his furthest distance was 438 feet.

Still, despite the result, this was a major moment for Henderson. The 23-year-old reigning American League Rookie of the Year had the spotlight. His Scooby-Doo inspired bat is going viral on X, and his “Ruh Roh Raggy " impersonation made it all the way to MLB Network.

Plus, he got to reunite with Triple-A hitting coach Buck Britton, who threw to him.

Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm, Cleveland’s José Ramírez, Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., and Los Angeles’ Teoscar Hernández advance to Round 2. Bohm led the way with 21 homers.