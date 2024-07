The All-Star break couldn’t have come soon enough for the Orioles, whose miraculous win Sunday snapped a five-game losing streak and capped a difficult week in Baltimore.

Danielle Allentuck joins Paul Mancano from Arlington as the pair discusses their concern level with the Orioles’ struggles, what they expect from Gunnar Henderson in the Home Run Derby and Baltimore’s first-round selection of Vance Honeycutt in the MLB draft.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.