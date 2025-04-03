The Orioles are expected to receive a major boost when Gunnar Henderson is activated off the injured list Friday, with manager Brandon Hyde saying the shortstop’s return is “probable” ahead of a series with the Kansas City Royals.

Henderson suffered an intercostal muscle strain on Feb. 27, early in spring training, and he missed the rest of camp. He began the year on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk and played five games for the Tides. He notched five hits with two homers and appears ready for his return to the majors.

Hyde said Thursday was a planned travel day and off day for Henderson. The 23-year-old played Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he’ll meet the Orioles in Kansas City.

“Everybody’s looking forward to having Gunnar back on the team,” Hyde said. “The rehab went really, really well. Like I said yesterday, I talked to him a couple days ago, he feels great, he’s swinging the bat, his timing came, especially the last few days. Just had to get out there and get some reps defensively and get some games in.”

It was only a week of the regular season, but any extended absence for one of the league’s best players is unfortunate. The Orioles’ offense has been oddly Jekyll and Hyde so far. They’ve scored eight runs or more in games one, three and five; they’ve plated two runs or fewer in games two, four and six.

Henderson received MVP votes after his All-Star 2024, in which he hit .281 with an .893 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

“We’ve got one of the best players in the world coming back, so that’s a good thing,” infielder Ryan O’Hearn said.

“He looked really good,” added outfielder Dylan Carlson, who saw Henderson play for a few games before Carlson was recalled to Baltimore in place of the injured Colton Cowser. “Obviously, a special talent. You get that guy some reps, get him out there, yeah, he’s going to do some pretty cool things.”

Hyde said he doesn’t yet know whether Henderson will be full go. The occasional off day might be required. “I’m just going to be talking to him every single day, and with the training staff, and love to give guys days off when we can for this marathon season we’re in,” Hyde said. “Weather, stuff like that always plays a part in stuff like that.”

Without Henderson, Jorge Mateo and Jackson Holliday have split time at shortstop. Mateo is without a hit thus far in nine at-bats, although Holliday is off to a stronger start, with six hits in five games. With Henderson returning, Holliday will shift to second base on a more full-time basis.