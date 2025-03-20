SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles’ equipment truck sat outside the clubhouse facility Thursday, and team attendants loaded the belongings of players for the long drive north. Which players will be following their equipment is still an open question.

The outlooks for shortstop Gunnar Henderson and closer Félix Bautista remain murky. When asked about the potential for either star to be on the opening day roster, manager Brandon Hyde said Baltimore has yet to determine how the roster might look in a week when the club takes the field in Toronto.

Henderson has dealt with an intercostal muscle strain, and while he completed a normal day of work — taking batting practice and fielding grounders — the 23-year-old may not appear in a spring training game before the finale Sunday.

“We’re still hopeful, but we are running out of time right now,” Hyde said. “We haven’t made a final decision on that, either.”

It’s also unclear whether Bautista would be ready to go next week, even though the right-hander — who’s recovering from getting Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in 2023 — has appeared in four spring training games. Hyde said Bautista was scheduled to throw on the back fields Thursday.

The Orioles hoped to get Bautista six or seven appearances this spring, and when including his back field outings, the 29-year-old is right there. Still, Hyde didn’t give an indication that Bautista would be ready.

“We’re still talking about our roster and talking about — we haven’t solidified anything there yet,” Hyde said.

Should Henderson not compete in a spring training game, it could be difficult to envision him on the opening day roster. He hasn’t taken an in-game at-bat since Feb. 27, the day he suffered his intercostal muscle strain after landing awkwardly making a leaping catch.

On Monday, Hyde said there wasn’t a specific cut-off date for Henderson’s inclusion on the roster out of the gate. That is, if the Orioles determined Henderson would be available five days into the season, they could avoid placing him on the injured list and instead play a man down in the opening four-game series against the Blue Jays.

Or, if Henderson does require an injured list placement, a pair of non-roster invitees have positioned themselves as short-term bench options: Liván Soto and Luis Vázquez. Soto is hitting .395 and Vázquez is batting .306. Plus, both have played strong middle infield defense.

In either situation, however, Jackson Holliday figures to handle shortstop duties in Henderson’s stead.

The rotation begins to take shape

Charlie Morton (50) delivers a pitch in a Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers last month. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A newcomer to Baltimore’s pitching staff will take the ball for the second game of the season. Right-hander Charlie Morton, signed this offseason for $15 million, will pitch after opening day starter Zach Eflin, Hyde announced.

Morton, 41, has put together a strong spring. He’s yet to allow a run in six innings this spring, and Morton also has thrown on the back fields to get his pitch count higher. Morton is coming off a season in which he held a 4.19 ERA in 165 1/3 innings for the Atlanta Braves.

“He’s been everything. He’s been an amazing influence on our team so far, already,” Hyde said. “He’s throwing the ball extremely well. He looks great. It’s vintage Charlie Morton. The stuff he’s throwing every time out has been really good.”